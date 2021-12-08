“Tom Brady is the best ever, hockey, cricket, croquet”: Chris Godwin hilariously crowned Buccaneers quarterback the best at everything after Super Bowl 55 victory

Tom Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, but Chris Godwin also labeled him the best at multiple sports that he doesn’t even play.

When the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year, emotions were flowing everywhere. While it was Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win, it was many players’ first taste of NFL glory ever.

Players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Lavonte David, who had been enjoying indvidual success for a long time but never had the feeling of being a champion, were soaking it all in after the final whistle had sounded, perhaps in disbelief that they were standing on that stage, celebrating with everyone else.

Players’ kids, families were the real stars of Buccaneers’ Super Bowl 55 celebration. Just take a look. https://t.co/rcHMCYnZ51 — VCSSports (@VCStarSports) February 8, 2021

Also Read: “I sneak into the Patriots hotel and meet Tom Brady for five minutes”: Randy Moss reveals he had a secret discussion with Patriots QB ahead of prolific 2007 season

Chris Godwin had more than one coronation for Tom Brady following Super Bowl 55

An instrumental piece of the Super Bowl 55 winners, Chris Godwin was one of the many players enjoying the spoils of victory following a 31-9 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Godwin really didn’t do much in the Super Bowl, but that’s because the Buccaneers offense didn’t need to do much in general to win that game. Brady only finished with 201 passing yards as the Buccaneers defense repeatedly put pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, forced turnovers, and gave the Bucs’ offense great starting field position more often than not.

Mahomes finished the day with one of his worst stat lines. He ended the day throwing 26/49 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Chiefs offense failed to score a touchdown as well.

After the game, Chris Godwin shared an incredible moment with his fiance as the two made ‘snow’ angels in the pile of confetti on the field.

This moment between @CGtwelve_ and his fiancée will make you smile 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ANDGzAUKPw — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 10, 2021

Godwin also gave credit to his quarterback, calling him the best ever in football, and a whole list of other sports. You can watch Godwin speak about Brady following the win in the clip below at about the 6:03 mark:

Also Read: “I’m sure Tom Brady did a great job, greatest player in NFL history”: Bill Belichick has no ill-will against his former QB after release of ‘Man in the Arena’ documentary