“They Came For Us”: Deion Sanders States Why He Blessed a Young Nebraska Fan With a Memento

A lucky Nebraska fan went home extra delighted last week when the Cornhuskers soundly dispatched the Buffs aside. Aside from seeing his team emerge victorious, the young child went home with Deion Sanders’s cap.

Coach Prime called a young fan wearing Dylan Raiola’s Nebraska jersey on the field and without any hesitation, he gave him his cap, putting a big smile on the kid’s face.

CBS Colorado reporter Romi Bean sat down with the Hall of Famer and asked him why he gave his Buffs cap to a Cornhusker fan.

He explained that the fan was just a kid raised to support Nebraska but was a football fan first and foremost:

“He’s a kid. First of all, he’s taught to be a Nebraska fan. He was trained to be a Nebraska fan. But as I’m jogging around, getting loose, getting my cardio in before the game, walking around as well, you can see that they may have on a different color jersey but they came for us. So I just want to bless the young man. I got a million hats.”

Deion is a bundle of positive energy, always striving to make a difference by spreading love. He never fails to amaze fans with his actions, and there’s never a dull moment when Prime Time is on the field—even as a coach.

A quick look at the two-time Super Bowl winner’s X timeline reveals that he’s constantly preaching hard work, responsibility, accountability, and morals, offering guidance through his thoughts.

However, while he may have put a smile on the face of a Nebraska fan, the Buffs who made the long trip went home with long faces.

Sanders’ Buffaloes failed to carry the momentum of week 1 into week 2

The Buffs started their new campaign on a high, going home with a well-deserved victory over ND State. The expectations were high against the Nebraska team led by a freshman QB, having beaten them soundly last season.

But they didn’t know they were in for the shock of their life as the Cornhuskers defeated them 28-10.

The Buffs stars were shocked to see how fast the match got away from them. Their two-way star, Travis Hunter sat down with a reporter and broke down the game and felt Colorado was outpaced by a good Cornhusker team.

Taking accountability, he emphasized that the team needs to do better and play the brand of football that Coach Prime wants them to play.

The Buffs were outplayed on both sides of the ball. While Shedeur still threw for 244 yards, he didn’t look comfortable in the pocket and threw a pick-six. Their run game was nonexistent, getting merely 16 yards.

Defensively, they gave up 344 yards of total offense and were unable to contain Nebrasksa’s ground game. There is a need for a lot of improvement before Coach Prime’s team takes on Colorado State this Sunday.