Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders Doesn’t Pay Attention to Social Media to Keep Colorado Haters at Bay

There were extraordinary scenes in Colorado last week as the Buffaloes led by Shedeur Sanders pulled off one of the most exciting victories. Despite continuously performing and winning, the team, QB, and coach continue to get hate on social media. However, Shedeur revealed that he’s choosing to ignore all that vitriol and all the noise coming from outside.

Shedeur sat down with his wideout Jimmy Horn jr on his 2 Legendary Podcast, discussing the Baylor win. During their riveting conversation, both teammates revealed how they cope with external noise and hate. While both understand the reason behind the hate, the Colorado QB is blocking everything out, choosing not to pay attention to it.

“I keep the external noise out by just not paying attention on social media or anything like that. Like more understanding what’s on my mind, what’s best for the team, and what we’re able to accomplish and living in the moment. That’s how I keep the external noise out,” Shedeur said.

Sanders further stated that he chooses to do things for the betterment of the team, and continues to focus on their accomplishments. He pointed out that people are complex, one moment they hate you, and in another they admire you. But that’s part of life as a sportsperson where one’s worth relies on performances and achievements.

However, his teammate Jimmy Horn Jr has a different way of coping with hate and external noise that he sees coming his way.

Shedeur’s teammate Jimmy Horn deals with external noise in his own way

During the same segment of the podcast, Horn stated that like Shedeur, he doesn’t put much emphasis on all the external noise coming his way. People hating and talking nonsense about him doesn’t bother him. However, he sometimes uses it as fuel to motivate himself and prove himself. Jimmy says he knows what he’s capable of doing on the field so he just focuses on getting out there and giving his best.

Jimmy believes football is bigger than petty issues and it’s a privilege to play at this level because people would give anything to trade places with him in a heartbeat.

“So like when people just be talking stuff like that, it don’t really get to me. I hear, I take some of it and I use it as fuel and I just build on top of what you talking about and prove myself right because I know what I could do. So I just play with a chip on my shoulder,” Horn stated.

Colorado, like last season, has started well and is now 3-1 for the season. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are already playing at a high level and are potential candidates for the Heisman Trophy. However, unlike last season, they need to keep the momentum going and try to make the playoffs. The Buffs take on the UCF Knights this weekend.