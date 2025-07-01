“You Get All that Money Off the Books”: Rich Eisen Explains How the Jalen Ramsey, Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Looks for Miami Dolphins

In the middle of training camp, the Dolphins and Steelers pulled off a blockbuster trade that could define both of their seasons. The Steelers sent their All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami in exchange for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a swap of draft picks. While the move surprised many, both franchises had strategic reasons behind it.

For the Dolphins, trading Ramsey had been in the works for a while, but they waited until after June 1st for salary cap purposes. By moving on from the Super Bowl-winning corner, Miami saved $16.6 million in cap space and acquired a top-tier safety in Fitzpatrick.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen broke down the trade from Miami’s perspective, calling it a win-win, but especially favorable for the Dolphins. Ramsey was no longer part of Miami’s long-term plans, and his massive contract, which runs through 2028, had become a financial burden.

” First things first, they are getting a talented player in Minkah Fitzpatrick back. Jalen Ramsey and the team weren’t going to be together anymore, and the leverage appeared to dissipate. The Tua deal had to change a lot of finances about the future of this team. We only see the tip of the icebergs in this world. I don’t know why Jalen Ramsey had to go. To do it for Fitzpatrick. Not a bad swap. You get all that money off the books. I guess you just have to start from scratch at the cornerback position.”

With little leverage and a player who didn’t want to return, the Dolphins pulled off an absolute steal by getting Fitzpatrick back—whom they originally drafted—while making Pittsburgh absorb Ramsey’s salary.

Fitzpatrick’s return bolsters Miami’s defense and gives new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver a proven leader in the secondary. However, this trade was about more than just personnel—it was about planning for the future.

Since extending quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have committed significant money to the offensive side of the ball. That investment has forced them to reset the defense, which is now full of youth and inexperience, especially at cornerback. So, who won the trade?

Which team is more likely to make the playoffs?

Eisen and his team believe that while neither team is a lock for the postseason, the Steelers have a slightly better shot. Miami’s defense, particularly the cornerback room, is now largely unproven. On top of that, losing Jonnu Smith leaves a hole at tight end that will be tough to address mid-camp. The offense may be explosive, but depth and durability remain question marks.

As a result, both head coaches will be under pressure this season. While Mike Tomlin has built a reputation for consistency in Pittsburgh, Mike McDaniel’s seat in Miami may be hotter. With so much money tied up in the offense—especially Tua—expectations are high. If the Dolphins fail to produce or make a deep playoff push, changes could be on the horizon.

Ultimately, the Miami Dolphins made this trade as a necessary step to balance their cap and build toward a sustainable future. If their offense stays healthy and performs at a high level, they can still win games. But defensively, they’ll be relying heavily on young talent to step up. Whether that gamble pays off remains to be seen,