“You Got Bad Hips, She Got Good Knees”: Chad Johnson Explains Why Shannon Sharpe & Megan Thee Stallion are a Perfect Match

Ocho is playing matchmaker for Unc once again. Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe brought some unexpected humor to the table on their podcast ‘Nightcap’ by discussing the idea of Sharpe, and rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion being a potentially great pair.

Johnson humorously highlighted the physical contrasts between Sharpe and Megan Thee Stallion, suggesting a comical compatibility. “She got you; she got good knees; you got bad hips; she got good knees; that’s a perfect match.” Chad quipped, setting a light-hearted tone for the conversation.

Sharpe responded in kind, with a joke about their age difference and how it might affect their compatibility. He said, “Oh, Ocho, I’m cut out. How is she going to be stretched out Ocho? Like a quarter to three? Hey, you better stop playing Ocho.” Shannon playfully suggested that he and Ocho were just having fun.

To which Ocho quickly said that it all happened in fun only, suggesting that’s how flings start. The banter escalated with Chad playfully suggesting informing Megan about this ‘perfect match,’ eliciting a shy, playful protest from Shannon. Sharpe concluded by saying, “Ocho, ocho, ocho, please; I’m just a 55-year-old grandad and trying to find my way in the world,” indicating that maybe he’s not ready to start dating quite yet and a little too old for Meghan.

Would Shannon Sharpe Date Megan Thee Stallion?

When directly asked by Chad if he was interested in dating Meghan Thee Stallion, Shannon’s reply was humorous yet modest. He confessed he didn’t personally know Meghan, a sentiment echoed by Chad. The conversation took a comical turn as Shannon said Meghan is as “stacked” as “dirty laundry in the dorm room,” referring to her famed curvaceous figure.

Despite the playful nature of their talk, Shannon ultimately laughed off the idea of dating her, amusingly declining with, “No, no, I’m good.”

This light-hearted exchange between Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe showcases the fun and humor often found in celebrity interactions. Their playful discussion about the possibility of Sharpe and Meghan Thee Stallion as a couple is refreshing.