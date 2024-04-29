“Its Frowned Upon”: Caleb Williams Sending Confident Text to Punter Excites Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson

November 18, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (13) warms up between plays during the first half of a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231118_zsp_t158_044 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

After becoming the most predictable first – round pick, Caleb Williams has announced to his punter that he won’t be getting much work this season. While this reflects a confidence that is pivotal and natural to quarterbacks, most prefer to keep such conversations behind closed doors.

Advertisement

However, Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson believe that this is a positive sign. They claimed Caleb Williams wanted this to get out in public as it had to be done instantly. That is also why the quarterback did not wait around to meet the rookie and tell him that he won’t be punting much.

Elaborating on Williams’ statement, Johnson exclaimed, “Punt what? Punt who? Man, stop. I’m excited to see the Bears offense. If Caleb talking like that, he means business. Cause you gotta understand, the quarterback position doesn’t do that. They don’t do that. It’s frowned upon. For him, to even allow this to get out, he wanted it out on purpose. I like it.”

Williams has been absurdly successful at the collegiate level individually. His physicality, accuracy, and mechanics have all been lauded, while his shortcomings have been poked enough during the pre-draft process.

On top of it, he now has a receiving core that allows him some leeway. In fact, with Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen playing alongside him, Williams can just go through the motions and still take this team to places it has not seen in a long time.

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe also appreciated the move by the new Bears quarterback. Although he claimed that quarterbacks usually prefer to keep such confidence to themselves, Sharpe insisted that the offense will have to step up and support Williams, especially now that he has made such a statement publicly.

Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson Remembers Ja’Marr Chase Talking Big And Backing It Up

Ocho compared Williams’ trash talk to Ja’Marr Chase announcing his departure to Cincinnati, saying,

“Come on now, we got all these young fellas coming out here, talking that talk, the last one I think to say something like that and is still backing it up to this day, was Ja’Marr Chase. Ja’Marr Chase said,”I’m going to Cincinnati and I’m going to break every record. And he stood ten toes about breaking every record.“

Chase famously said he’ll break all the records the Bengals have, and Williams has also made a similar claim. So with the arsenal ready to fire, the scout reports written and the roster ratings given, the Bears are all set to make Chicago a happy football city once again.

On top of it, Ocho also predicted that Bills’ wide receiver Keon Coleman is going to follow in the same footsteps. He has already showcased the persona, talent, and hard work required to be at that level of confidence, and it will shine through in due time.