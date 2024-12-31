“Everyone Needs to Be Accountable”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Agree With Pat McAfee’s Sharp Criticism of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had yet another unsuccessful season. This prompted Pat McAfee to unleash a fiery rant on X (formerly Twitter) following his former team’s failure to make the playoffs. He took aim at the franchise’s poor work culture while also calling out the fans who see him as an enemy for speaking the truth about the team.

Advertisement

The former punter listed all the glaring issues plaguing the Indianapolis Colts—issues that ultimately came back to haunt them by season’s end. Once again, the Colts squandered golden opportunities this season, leading to yet another early exit.

I’ve said what I believed to be the truth about the team.. & a bunch of “Colts fans” on the internet were trying to get me booed out of the city.. Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in… https://t.co/qCWb7SL1l8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2024

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson agreed with McAfee’s take, stressing all the things Pat pointed out. The former Broncos TE asserted on ‘Nightcap’ that the team needs to have a standard that everyone needs to uphold.

“It’s hard when you lose to change the mindset. Standards got to be standards. Everybody got to be punctual, everyone needs to be on time, everybody needs to be accountable. Coaches you set the vision, you set the agenda, what is it you are trying to do.”

Speaking from their experience, both Sharpe and Ocho pointed out they had standards when they played for the Broncos and the Patriots respectively. As an example, Chad Johnson stated that no one was ever late when he was in New England.

Shannon pointed out his situation was similar when he played for the Broncos under Mike Shanahan. He demanded accountability from everyone and had to pay the price for indiscipline. Shanahan coached with an iron fist, monitoring everyone’s weights and giving orders to correct things he didn’t like.

McAfee makes his stance on the Colts crystal clear

Pat emphasized that his comments on X regarding his former team were driven by the fans’ provocations. They were spreading inaccuracies while he was covering the Colts, which forced him to respond. He has clarified that he has remained optimistic about the team’s potential and their efforts to improve, consistently praising them in his discussions.

McAfee highlighted his personal connection to the organization, noting his friendships with people inside and his regular attendance at games. He expressed a genuine desire for the franchise to succeed, particularly for those who have been loyal to the team for years.

However, when it came to the players, he was less forgiving. McAfee called out certain players who have been with the team for years but have failed to deliver any meaningful success.

According to McAfee, the biggest issue in Indianapolis is a lack of accountability. He pointed to Anthony Richardson’s early exit from a game and his seemingly indifferent attitude as evidence of this cultural deficiency. He also mentioned that this wasn’t the first time Richardson displayed such behavior, reinforcing the notion that the team lacks a strong work ethic and winning mentality.

McAfee shared his frustration that, despite voicing these concerns, he has been labeled an enemy of the franchise. Still, he takes pride in being proven right about the Colts’ deeper issues. He also criticized the fanbase, accusing them of lacking awareness and genuine interest in the team. In his view, these kinds of problems simply don’t exist in well-run organizations.

While McAfee isn’t the only one to raise these concerns, and likely won’t be the last, his previous association with the team intensifies the vitriol he receives since players and fans perceive it as a lack of loyalty. However, he remains pessimistic about the Colts’ future and according to him, without significant changes, there isn’t a path forward for the franchise to reclaim its former glory.