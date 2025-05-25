“Has a Punchable Face”: Chad Johnson’s Feud with James Harrison Heats Up, UFC-Style Fight Expected Soon

Veteran former NFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson has once more stoked the flames on his infamous rivalry with James Harrison, after challenging the former linebacker to an MMA fight last year.

Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots of note during his NFL tenure.

As for bitter rival, Harrison, the linebacker played during two different stints for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also featuring for the Patriots during his time in the NFL before retirement.

Involved in a rather public feud in recent years, Johnson made a sizeable offer to Harrison to take part in a celebrity mixed martial arts fight toward the tail-end of last year.

“I’m fighting James Harrison in an exhibition MMA format 3 round bout in New Orleans before Super Bowl, I’m so excited,” Johnson posted on his official X account . However, the pairing failed to ever come to fruition.

Appearing on This Past Weekend with fan-favorite stand-up comedian, Theo Von, Johnson told the UFC uber fan that Harrison has a “punchable face” — fueling their infamous rivalry.

“I just don’t like his [James Harrison] face,” Johnson said. “It’s punchable. He has a punchable face… He’s huge, right? MMA style. Yeah, he can kick — can do whatever he wants.”

But while Johnson claims a fight with Harrison is in the works, it would come as a surprise. The duo really haven’t shared much animosity off the field, at least.

Chad Johnson and James Harrison’s feud

Two of the most notable American football stars of the last decade, Johnson and Harrison, played in the same era. And despite playing six years apart for the New England Patriots, the attacking and defensive duo did sport the Super Bowl-winning colors for the East Coast side.

But this rivalry seems to be rather one-sided. Johnson, as mentioned above, claimed he had accepted an offer to fight Harrison in mixed martial arts. However, the pairing never came together; a potential promotion to host the bout was never identified, either.

And unlikely to feature under the UFC banner, Johnson and Harrison would fall to the wayside of another previously rumored pairing of tech experts, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

More than above his station, however, Johnson recently targeted a potential UFC landing. Namely, against incoming headliner and former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway.

“What do you think would happen if Max Holloway had to fight me?” Johnson asked fellow ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe. “I was state wrestling champ in ’82. You know you’ve seen my hands go, I’ve got hands. So at what point do you think Max Holloway would beat me if we were to get in the Octagon, Round one, two or three?”