“You Have Everything You F*king Need”: Will Compton and Taylor Lewan Share Raw Thoughts on the Nico Iamaleava Saga

Many NFL fans and analysts argue that the Nico Iamaleava situation at the University of Tennessee highlights a major failure by the NCAA. After all, this is the same organization that profited off college players for decades, yet now struggles with the idea of compensating them.

Advertisement

However, some are also pointing the finger at the quarterback himself. NFL veterans like Will Compton and Taylor Lewan find it completely bizarre that Iamaleava is demanding such a large sum, which ultimately led to his departure from the program.

If you haven’t heard, Iamaleava reportedly demanded $4 million in NIL money from Tennessee for this upcoming season. Nico, a five-star QB recruit out of high school, led the Volunteers to the college football playoff last season. Long story short, Tennessee’s head coach decided to part ways with the QB due to his demands. This turn of events left former linebacker Will Compton feeling confused.

Compton felt that the QB already had everything he needed, and the money he was set to make seemed more than enough. He even recalled his own struggles when he made just $850 from his scholarship check during his college years. That amount, he pointed out, is nothing compared to the $2.2 million Iamaleava was set to earn.

“When you look at your bank account and you’re making $2 million, it’s like, you have everything you f*cking need,” Compton stated.

“Bro, we were in college and getting more than the people before us. I’m getting like an $850 scholarship check, and I’m pocketing some at the end of every month. It’s like, we were just all about ball and trying to get better at our craft. I couldn’t imagine making the money that these kids are making now.”

Compton added that he understands these college athletes now have opportunities to make money and should capitalize on them while they can. But at the same time, he doesn’t get why Iamaleava would leave a premier program like Tennessee — already at the top of college football — over money.

According to Compton, the focus should be on using that platform as a stepping stone to reach the NFL, not getting caught up in NIL disputes.

It’s a solid argument that Compton makes. First and foremost, the focus should be on your craft and performing in the sport you play. The money and fame will follow in time after that.

But of course, that’s not how NIL deals were ever going to work out. Especially since the NCAA never set up any rules and regulations in the framework. So, we will continue to live in a world where players will push the money limitations of certain schools, like we just saw with Iamaleava.

Compton’s co-host, Taylor Lewan, then chimed in with his thoughts on the matter. He essentially echoed Compton’s point and highlighted what Iamaleava left behind at Tennessee.

“You look at Nico, and he’s at a top program in all of college football with all of the resources you could possibly have around him. With Peyton Manning, who’s in that building consistently. With the best coaches, training coaches. Like, you have everything you need. The next step should be the NFL,” said the former tackle.

Lewan also added that as long as you’re hitting the middle of your fair pay range, you should accept it and move on. He admitted it might sound selfish to tell athletes to take less money for a better situation. After all, Iamaleava could get hurt in the very next game and might never play again because of it. But that’s the fickle game college athletes have to navigate these days.

Regardless of how this situation plays out, Iamaleava has taken a negative PR hit. It’s never a good look to be tied to a story that paints you as greedy. And even if Nico is simply trying to demand what he believes he’s worth, as Compton and Lewan pointed out, transferring out of a premier college football program over $4 million seems a bit silly.

The transfer portal should ideally serve as a path for players at lesser programs to move up — not as a bargaining tool for players like Iamaleava to jump to weaker programs for a bigger payday. UCLA, his projected next destination, is a well-respected school, but they struggled mightily in their first BIG TEN season. His talents could easily go unnoticed there. Is that really worth $4 million?

All in all, it’s hard to get too upset at Iamaleava, though. This feels more on the NCAA for continuing to ignore framing stricter rules around NIL and the transfer portal. Furthermore, stories like this will continue to be a trend in the future if things don’t change. There will be more players like Iamaleava transferring to lesser programs and demanding more money. You can count on it.