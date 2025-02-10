“You Misspelled Kansas City”: Brittany Mahomes’ Old Tweet Ripping the Eagles Sparks a Troll Fest From Philly Fans

Philadelphia used to be known for U.S. history. The Liberty Bell, the Declaration of Independence. But in the 21st century, the City of Brotherly Love is known for its maniacal sports fans. Whether Flyers, Phillies, or 76ers, they lose it for their team, win or lose. Their NFL outfit, the Eagles, is probably the most beloved.

Advertisement

After getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs with a dominant win in Super Bowl 59, not even Brittany Mahomes was safe from the fandom’s pettiness.

No doubt, Brittany—Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes’ polarizing wife—was public enemy No. 1. She has never really tried to ingratiate herself with the greater NFL world, so it’s no surprise that Eagles fans took the opportunity to chastise her in any way possible following her husband and his team’s humbling 40-22 loss on Sunday night. One of those opportunities came in the form of an anti-Eagles tweet from Brittany in 2015.

“The Eagles are terrible,” she tweeted.

The Eagles are terrible — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 20, 2015

Despite the fact that this was about a decade ago—Brittany was already dating Mahomes, but he was only in the midst of his breakout 2015 campaign at Texas Tech, with no dreams of Chiefs Kingdom just yet. Regardless, the Philly faithful went to town. We bet she wishes she’d scrubbed her account of Philly references now.

“You misspelled Kansas City,” one such fan wrote.

You misspelled Kansas City 😂😆😂 — Jack Jackson (@jackstillcrys) February 10, 2025

It’s funny how you’re hated by so many and loved by so few — Nick (@NickP20) February 10, 2025

So terrible that they spanked your husband’s team, AZZ!! — Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) February 10, 2025

Hopefully, these Philly fans know this is no “gotcha” moment, and rather just a fun and petty way to banter with the team they just embarrassed on the sport’s biggest stage. However, it wasn’t just old, seemingly irrelevant tweets that were getting added attention for Brittany Mahomes on Sunday night.

There was also her most recent Instagram post, which she published—rather irresponsibly, we might add—in the midst of the butt-kicking her husband was taking. Sharing what amounted to a Super Bowl fashion show post with the Chiefs already down double-digits was simply looking for trouble.

Needless to say, fans—and not just Philly fans, there were supporters of all teams, shapes, colors, creeds, and sizes—hopped into the comments to let her know how badly her hubby had just lost.

Football fans roast Brittany Mahomes pic.twitter.com/4OIoMZRJDr — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) February 10, 2025

While most of the top-liked comments on the post poked fun at the Chiefs’ loss, there was still plenty of support for her, her family, and her fashion choices in the comment section.

Brittany Mahomes and her husband reigned over the NFL for years. Now that they’ve been dethroned, some playful chiding and banter about both is fair game—within reason.

The Mahomes family will have a rough couple of days processing what happened during those three hours at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. But after that, they’ll head out for a nice, regenerative vacation somewhere warm. No need to fret for them too much.