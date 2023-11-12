Patrick Mahomes Attends College Football Game Supporting Texas Tech Against Kansas

Patrick Mahomes is fully utilizing the bye-week to spend some time with his wife Brittany but remains close to football. He and his wife were seen enjoying the game in the visitors’ suite at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, where his alma mater, Texas Tech, faced the Kansas Jayhawks.

Advertisement

A native Texan, he never shies away from showing his support for his home-state teams. On Saturday, November 12, Mahomes saw the Red Raiders beat their Big 12 rivals for the fourth time in a row. A video of their visit surfaced online, where Brittany can be seen waving for the camera.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1723412152122228801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Notably, the Chiefs’ QB spent 3 years with the Red Raiders, honing his talents as a QB. Mahomes was 2 time FBS total offense leader at Texas Tech and was inducted into their Ring of Honor last football season. The two-time MVP seems to be making good use of the bye week, as he was also present with his wife for the Dallas Mavericks’ home loss to the Raptors.

Patrick Mahomes Roots for His Alma Mater Texas Tech From the Stands

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany cheered as his alma mater, Texas Tech, defeated their Big 12 rival, the Kansas Jayhawks. Fans were ecstatic to see the 2-time Super Bowl Champion at the game during the bye week. While many expressed their admiration for Chiefs QB and his wife, others weren’t so kind to the couple.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TexasTechFB/status/1723418108960919836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan wrote, “The last sequence leading to a winning FG was very #Mahomes-esque!!!. Patrick, glad you were on the sidelines for an inspiring win!!! “.

Another chimed in, noting, “Look who’s arrived! The man himself, @PatrickMahomes, ready to #WreckEm. Can’t wait to see what he brings to the team”.

Advertisement

Yet another fan said, ” Best thing to happen to Kansas football today”.

Another wrote, ” Wow, the legendary @PatrickMahomes has arrived!. Ready to see some epic moments on the field.#WreckEm”.

While some were glad to see the NFL star, it wasn’t the same for Brittany.

One user wrote, ” Between these two and Taylor and Travis, I still don’t care”.

Another commented– ” She’s waving to her kids since she’s never with them”.

Last week, the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins in a nerve-wracking and close encounter in Germany. After the bye week, the defending champs will take on their last season’s Super Bowl rivals and number 1 team in the NFC with an 8-1 record, the Philadelphia Eagles.