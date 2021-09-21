‘Skip Bayless will get you fired like Stephen A Smith got Max Kellerman’: Shannon Sharpe destroys Tom Brady Stan after outlandish claims with a bank account flex

Shannon Sharpe won’t take lightly to anyone calling him out, Tom Brady stan or not, and he took to Twitter to destroy someone who claimed Skip Bayless should fire him.

The claims come after earlier this year, Max Kellerman was let go from his long time post alongside Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

The move was shocking as it seemed to come out of nowhere, but Kellerman is still employed under ESPN meaning that his sports analyst career is nowhere near over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe run their own version of First Take as they’re co-hosts of The Undisputed. Skip is an avid Brady supporter while Shannon remains more neutral and open to listening to takes that don’t hype Brady up as much.

Shannon Sharpe Takes To Twitter To Destroy Tom Brady Stan For Saying Skip Bayless Should Fire Him

When Max Kellerman lost his job on First Take, many people speculated that there was a rift between him and Stephen A. Smith that forced the issue.

Of course, details weren’t made public, but there was some evidence to suggest that disagreements between the two may have led to the move. Andrew Marchand of the New York Times added that Stephen A. Smith has “has often appeared disenchanted with Kellerman,” and that Kellerman’s leaving “has been in the offing for a long time.”

Using that point, a Tom Brady supporter came after Shannon Sharpe’s Tweet above where he refused to give credit to the legendary quarterback.

Shannon Sharpe showed the fan no mercy, using his bank account and the incredible amount of money he’s likeluy accumulated over his career to flex on the Brady stan.

My bank account says, he could do that tomorrow and I wouldn’t have to spell the word job let alone get one. FOH 🤡 https://t.co/QUfNViDvCB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 21, 2021

Safe to say, that fan probably isn’t coming after Shannon Sharpe anytime soon. The difference in opinions between Skip and Shannon is what keeps the show somewhat refreshing as you get to hear wild takes from both perspectives. The duo make for good entertainment, even if their claims aren’t always accurate (more often than not).

