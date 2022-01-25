“You need a QB and Offense who can score 30 or more in regulation!”: Jim Irsay takes subtle shot at Carson Wentz after humiliating end to Colts season

Carson Wentz and the Colts crashed out of a chance to make the NFL playoffs. And Colts Owner Jim Irsay might be dropping major hints about Wentz’s future.

All the Colts had to do was beat a horrid 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars team that had scored over 20 points just once since Halloween and was eyeing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Indianapolis had two chances to clinch a playoff spot. In Week 17, the Colts lost at home against the Raiders, and on Week 18, the Jaguars dominated Indianapolis to win the game 11-26.

Colts become first team since the merger to lose to a 2-14 team, with a playoff berth on the line, with hundreds of clowns in attendance. pic.twitter.com/oS2PRtyQ71 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

Indianapolis Colts had their worst game all season when it mattered the most. The Jags defence blew through the Colts offence, sacking QB Carson Wentz 6 times and picking him off once. They also limited MVP Candidate RB Jonathan Taylor to only 77 yards and no scores.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay took a subtle shot at Carson Wentz

The Colts entered Week 17 on a tear, having won eight of their last 10, including victories over the playoff-bound Bills, Patriots and Cardinals. But still couldn’t make the playoffs.

The teams that made the playoffs, had some of the elite at QB. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers etc. And Jim Irsay took notice.

“You can see, clear as day, in the Final 8 NFL [playoff teams]…you need a QB and offense, who can score 30 or more in regulation…and a defense that can hold an opponent under 30,” Irsay said. He later added: “While others fret, worry and toss in bed…we prepare, in the dark night, and ready… making plans to conquer.” You can see,clear as day,in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense,who can score 30 or more in Regulation…and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 25, 2022 “While others fret,worry and toss in bed…we prepare,in the dark night,and ready… making plans to conquer…”💪🏼🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 25, 2022 Indy’s D only allowed 21.5 points per game this season. The offence averaged 26.5. And a lot of those 26.5 points came under the leadership of RB Jonathan Taylor, and not with Carson Wentz leading the way. Wentz had an average 2021 season. He threw for an impressive 27 touchdowns to only 7 interceptions. But threw for at least 200 yards in only two of the final eight games of the season. In the upset loss to the Jaguars in the season finale, Wentz posted a career-low 4.4 Total QBR.

It should be interesting to see how the future pans out for both Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts.

