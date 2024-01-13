“You Want a Volvo?: Unearthed Video Shows Bill Belichick Guiding Successor Jerod Mayo Since Rookie Year

Jerod Mayo’s elevation from Inside Linebacker coach to Head coach marks the conclusion of the Bill Belichick era in New England. Mayo, a former Patriots player, has been an integral part of the franchise since 2008, experiencing everything from witnessing two Super Bowl wins to even Tom Brady’s departure. Recently, a couple of amusing clips from Jerod’s rookie year went viral, throwing light on the otherwise reserved personality of Bill Belichick.

These clips reveal that the Patriots’ new head coach is quite a truck aficionado. In the first clip, Bill inquires with Jerod’s teammates about the latter’s seemingly conservative nature and questions why he hasn’t brought anything new since he became an NFL player. As it turns out, much to Belichick’s surprise, the rookie linebacker had already brought two trucks and even had plans for yet another.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach went on to ask Mayo’s teammates why he needed three trucks. He quipped, “You never know when his first two might break down, so he needs a third one?” Hall of Famer receiver Randy Moss humorously chimed in, attributing the trucks to Mayo’s rookie signing bonus.

In the 2nd clip, upon learning about Mayo’s intentions to buy another truck, Belichick offers to hook him up with a Volvo, as the now-former head coach went to college with the owner of the company. Despite appreciating his coach’s gesture, Jerod declines the offer of a Volvo. Bill, in a light-hearted manner, expressed that he was only looking out for him.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first instance when Mayo showcased his love for trucks. He once attended a Monster Jam Trucks festival with his former teammate Vince Wilfork, as per Patriots.com. With a joyful smile, he can be seen posing both inside and outside of several giant trucks.

Mayo’s transition from assistant coach to head coach of one of the biggest franchises in NFL history — happened without any grudges or ill will, as he received the full blessings of Bill and Robert Kraft.

Bill Belichick’s Exit and Jared Mayo’s Takeover are Warmer Than Most Thought

Jared Mayo received the keys to the Patriots kingdom shortly after Belichick and Kraft themselves broke the news of the veteran head coach’s mutual parting of ways from Foxborough. Many felt that Belichick wouldn’t leave so easily and that it would lead to some sort of friction and fracture in the relationship between the organization and its most successful coach.

The media expected things to get ugly as they felt that stubborn Bill would refuse to give up his power or work with Kraft to find an elegant solution. But as it turns out, much to everyone’s surprise, Bill was the bigger man and agreed to depart the franchise, which he coached and managed for the past 24 years.

During the farewell presser, Belichick even lightened the tension in the room by quipping that he hasn’t encountered so many cameras since the Patriots signed Tim Tebow. Then, Belichick shared that he and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity afforded to him by the Kraft family, Bill reflected upon the shared vision that they successfully implemented over the past two decades, leading to their achievements and success.

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time and with his resume, he won’t be sitting idle for long. The league has seen so many vacancies after Black Friday that it’s only a matter of time before a franchise comes calling for the eight-time SB-winning coach.

A few of those franchises, that have been linked to Belichick, are the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers, the Commanders, the Seahawks, etc. The Dirty Birds had a disastrous season last year, and they even recently fired their head coach, Arthur Smith. Therefore, it could be a perfect place for Belichick. As for the Chargers, they have a pretty good young QB in Justin Herbert and a good offense, as per Fox Sports. With a defensive mind like Belichick at the helm, they could become quite the playoff contender next season.

Moreover, the Seahawks recently parted ways with their longtime coach, Pete Carroll. This team also had a ruthless offensive unit with players like Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Jackson-Smith Njigba. Belichick could also be a very good choice for the Hawks.

Having achieved everything as a coach, Bill could also become an analyst, as there is hardly anyone who possesses more knowledge about the game than a man with nearly half a century of coaching experience. For now, the future is all but uncertain, and it will surely be interesting to see how it all unfolds.