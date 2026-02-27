“You’re Tripping”: Cam Newton Fires Back at Idea to Trade Jalen Hurts From the Philadelphia Eagles

As the 2026 NFL offseason rolls on and quarterback evaluations dominate headlines, one take managed to cut through the noise: the idea that the Philadelphia Eagles should consider trading Jalen Hurts. The suggestion sparked immediate backlash, most notably from Cam Newton, who didn’t attempt to soften his response.

Advertisement

“We ain’t going to crucify,” Newton began, before zeroing in on the person who floated the idea. “What the hell was you smoking? Was you drinking? And you sure enough wasn’t thinking ’cause the trade Jalen Hurts? No. No. Hell no. Are you — what they say in New York — is you dumb?”

Newton’s frustration wasn’t just about loyalty. It was about logic. “Why would you say that even when it’s been taped saying everything around Jalen Hurts makes Jalen Hurts who he is?” he asked. “Yes, but Jalen Hurts hasn’t even played his best football yet. So why get do away with him?”

The debate intensified after ESPN’s Seth Walder evaluated quarterback situations across the league. Walder projected that the Eagles would stay put with Hurts in 2026 but included a warning after Hurts ranked 20th in QBR during the 2025 season. The question wasn’t whether Philadelphia would trade him now, but whether another uneven season could change how the organization categorizes him next year.

Newton sees that line of thinking as premature. “You see, Jalen Hurts ain’t making a mockery in the media. Jalen Hurts has been nothing but a model citizen. Jalen Hurts has won football games. It may not be how you like it, but he’s won football games. It may not be how I like it, but he’s won football games.”

And the record backs that up. Hurts’ winning percentage remains among the best of his draft class, and he is just a year removed from a Super Bowl MVP performance. While 2025 featured volatility, injuries, and stretches of offensive inconsistency, the broader résumé still carries weight.

“You see what I’m saying? Look at his record,” Newton continued. “That’s what everybody wants to say. His record is almost pristine, giving off his peers, he’s in the top percentile. Why? Why trade him? Why do that? No.”

None of this means Hurts is beyond criticism. Newton himself acknowledged that improvement is necessary. “Does he need to get better? Hell yeah. I’ll be the first person to tell you that. But trading him? Hell, Andrew. Drew scared. What are you doing, buddy? Come on. Just because you got a mic — no. What? No. Hell no. I tried to listen and I can’t hear this rubbish.”

The Eagles’ history adds intrigue to the conversation. Philadelphia has moved on from accomplished quarterbacks before, including Donovan McNabb and Carson Wentz, even with significant money left on their contracts. Hurts is owed $51.5 million annually through 2028, and with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and pressure mounting around head coach Nick Sirianni, 2026 does carry heightened expectations.

Hurts’ omission from certain top-player rankings further reflects shifting perception. Ten quarterbacks made one recent list: Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford. Hurts was not among them. Metrics-based grading systems tend to punish volatility, and his 2025 season provided more of it than usual.

Still, value in football isn’t confined to isolated throws or efficiency charts. Hurts remains one of the league’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks and one of its most resilient competitors. His leadership, poise in high-leverage moments, and track record of winning continue to define the Eagles’ identity.

For Newton, the matter is straightforward. You can demand growth. You can expect refinement. But abandoning a quarterback who has delivered a Super Bowl, maintained professionalism, and consistently won games feels like an overreaction.

In his words, the idea isn’t strategic. It’s simple. “You’re tripping.”