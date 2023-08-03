Trumping Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow & Others, Patrick Mahomes Tops the List of Stars With ‘Most Licensed Products Sold’

Patrick Mahomes is already on a good start to the season showing the world his dominance in the sport. He is not only overpowering players on the field but even gaining massive support from his growing fanbase. One of his most recent shows of dominance was by topping NFLPA’s top-50 player sales list, trumping Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow among other stars.

Coming off an incredible season, expectations of Patrick Mahomes’ leadership are at an all-time high. With Mahomes fever on the rise, his effect on the Kansas City Chiefs is now more than that of just a player. He is the driving force in the league and is the main attraction of sales for the franchise along with his partner in crime Travis Kelce, which is evident from the NFLPA’s most recent list.

Patrick Mahomes Trumps Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow in M0st Product Sales

Patrick Mahomes is showing that Tom Brady has passed the torch to a world-class athlete. With this show of talent, he has definitely become the favorite player for football fans, which is why the demand for his merchandise was more than any other player in the league from March 1 to May 31. The range of merchandise sold was not only limited to jerseys but also T-shirts, backpacks, hoodies, pet products, socks, and much more.

At number 2 on the list was the Jets’ new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers for obvious reasons. His move to the New York Jets along with a few other star players was celebrated all around the country and his #8 jersey in a new shade of green was in high demand which made him jump 20 spots up the table. He even topped the list of most jerseys sold in the month of April which was soon after his trade.

Joe Burrow secured the third spot on the list as he is one of the most influential figures in the league and his skill sets speak for themselves. He has beaten Patrick Mahomes in all three regular-season appearances against him, and his calm and cool demeanor attracts a lot of attention.

Travis Kelce and Micah Parsons Make the Top 5

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons and Chiefs Travis Kelce secure the third and fourth spot respectively on the list. With this, they became the first tight end and linebacker to make the top 5 since the inception of this list in 2014. Kelce and Parsons are two of the most interesting personalities that fans love to watch on and off the field.

Outside the top 5 Jordan Love makes an interesting entry at the 18th position after becoming the Packers QB1. While quarterbacks Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo secure 14th and 15th place respectively climbing up the ranks rapidly.