Julian Edelman & Rob Gronkowski Get Honest About the Chiefs Flirting With a Dynasty Status With Another Super Bowl Appearance

The New England Patriots with head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady enjoyed years of supremacy in the NFL. Several others like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski became their wingmen in attaining three more Super Bowls after their induction. This Super Bowl appearance by the Chiefs is the fourth in the last five years, with two wins and will be defending their win for the second time. Thus, the upcoming showdown prompted Julian Edelman to discuss the Chiefs’ progression up the dynasty ladder.

In his recent conversation with Complex, Julian Edelman talked about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ progression up the dynasty list. Edelman had nothing but praise for the team and a few selective players who can carry any team forward. He has three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII) and weighed the Chiefs on the same scale as his former team.

“You gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk,” started Julian Edelman.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C23FIGJJk9p/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He also appreciated the team for being adaptive to the changes and is ‘well on their way’ to being a dynasty.

“They’re well on their way. They could not win it this year and then come back and win next year, and that’s still a dynasty. But you know with the Chiefs man, it’s been really impressive to see what they have done to reinvent their team.”

Julian went on to quote examples of their competitiveness like winning a Super Bowl despite Tyreek Hill‘s untimely exit in 2021. He also highlighted that the Patriots saw a myriad of changes during his 11 years with the franchise. But, they knew how to accommodate them and still keep winning. Rob Gronkowski had one extra SB to his name with the Buccaneers but started his journey after a year as Edelman had similar insights.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Agree on Why Chiefs are Nearing a Dynasty Status

Julian Edelman agreed with Rob Gronkowski, as he talked about a necessary core of the team. Edelman and Gronk who formed the nucleus alongside Belichick and Brady from 2010-2018, appreciated the Chiefs for keeping their own core powerful. Gronk saw the similarity between the Patriots at the time and the Chiefs today which is helping them make an impact.

“I would say that the similarities that they show between New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs throughout this is that they’re having a core of players. They have a core of players who want to win championship games. They have a core of players…they have stuck together to understand what it takes to win games, and to understand each other’s chemistry.”

Edelman substantiated Gronk’s statements of the core as he named the central system of the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the offense and the defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with Chris Jones are the four pillars of the Chiefs’ core per Edelman. The chemistry between Mahomes and Kelce has been remarkable, as the quarterback previously called him the ‘G.O.A.T TE’. Similarly, Gronk doubled down on Julian Edelman’s claim that a third Super Bowl LVIII can ensure their place in the ‘first era of being a dynasty’.

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The Super Bowl LVIII is expected to be an intriguing rematch between the teams who met at the SB LIV, leading the Chiefs to their first finale win of the 21st century.