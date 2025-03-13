“You’ve Got a $33 Million WR & No One to Throw Football”: Rich Eisen’s Message to Steelers Fans Who Don’t Want Aaron Rodgers

The Jets’ turbulent love story with Aaron Rodgers officially came to an end at 4 p.m. on Wednesday when they released the 41-year-old former MVP, making him a free agent. Now, Rodgers is free to sign with any team interested in his services for the upcoming season. Unsurprisingly, both the Steelers and Giants have expressed interest.

In Pittsburgh, however, news of Rodgers as a potential option hasn’t been met with universal excitement. Many Steelers fans are wary of the idea, but NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes Rodgers and the Steelers are a perfect match—simply because they need him.

Rodgers, for his part, is taking his time before making a decision. But if Eisen were in his shoes, he wouldn’t hesitate—Pittsburgh, in his view, is the best possible landing spot. From the Steelers’ perspective, Eisen argues that Rodgers should be their top choice as well.

“I heard from the Steelers fans- a lot them saying- we don’t want him. We are the Pittsburgh Steelers. We don’t want him or that’s not a very Steelers’ like maneuver. Right now, the way things are currently set up, they need Aaron Rodgers to say yes. It’s that simple. You have a $33 million-a-year wide receiver and no one to throw him the football.”

The Steelers sent a 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for two-time DK Metcalf and gave him a five-year, $150 million contract. However, they don’t know who’s going to be their starting quarterback yet. At this stage, Pittsburgh’s options at quarterback are dwindling. Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, and Daniel Jones have already signed elsewhere, and there’s little enthusiasm for a reunion with Russell Wilson, given his strained relationships within the organization. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins’s situation remains uncertain, leaving Rodgers as the best available option. It seems Aaron Rodgers himself is eyeing a move to Steel City too.

Does Aaron Rodgers want to be a Steeler?

Rodgers has been dropping subtle hints around town, fueling speculation about his next destination. One such clue? A fashion designer currently working with New Era and Lids revealed that the four-time MVP personally requested a Pirates hat from the upcoming Misplaced Series collection of MLB-themed caps.

Of course, this could mean something—or it could be nothing more than fans grasping at straws. When it comes to Rodgers, nothing is ever certain. He’s not exactly a media darling, and controversy seems to follow him wherever he goes. That could be one reason the Steelers remain hesitant to fully commit to the idea of bringing him in.

However, Pittsburgh might not have the luxury of ruling him out so easily. With two talented but immature wide receivers in George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf, they need a veteran quarterback who can command the huddle. Additionally, the Steelers are wasting an elite defense by failing to fix their offensive struggles.

Signing Rodgers would send a strong message that they’re serious about winning now. It’s also worth noting that quarterbacks often see significant improvement in their second season after an ACL injury—another factor that could work in Rodgers’ favor.

If the Steelers are choosing between Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Rodgers, the four-time MVP seems like the best option. Last season, he played better than both of them. But if Pittsburgh prioritizes a drama-free locker room and stability, Cousins or Wilson might be safer choices. On the other hand, if they want a true winner—someone who may ruffle feathers but elevate the team—Rodgers is the clear choice.