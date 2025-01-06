mobile app bar

“Yup, He’s Retiring”: Aaron Rodgers’ Postgame Interview With Pam Oliver Gives Fans the Impression of an Upcoming Retirement

Suresh Menon
Published

Aaron Rodgers and Pam Oliver

Aaron Rodgers [Left], Pam Oliver [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

At 41 years old, and after delivering a lackluster campaign, many believe that this could very well have been Aaron Rodgers’ final season in the NFL. And based on the New York Jets star’s latest sideline interview with veteran broadcaster Pam Oliver, fans found further evidence to support that viewpoint.

After A-Rod recorded his 500th TD against the Dolphins, the QB had a quick post-game chat with Pam. One of the key highlights of the conversation was Rodgers’ visible uncertainty about his availability for next season. And, when asked about his future, Rodgers told Pam he would first speak with the Jets management before making “a decision.”

Add to this, Rodgers, unlike his usual self, seemed unusually content for once. He even admitted that he has a lot of “gratitude right now.” In fans’ minds, the biggest retirement clue left by Rodgers came in his last statement, where he uncharacteristically hugged Pam at the end of the interview and expressed how much he has appreciated her presence over the years.

“I love you, Pam… You’re the best,” said Rodgers while embracing the reporter.

 

For netizens, Rodgers hugging Pam before leaving the interview was enough of a sign to suggest that retirement is coming soon for the QB. Naturally, this left fans emotional as Rodgers undoubtedly has been amongst the greatest QBs of this generation.

Rodgers’ retirement rumors soon spread like wildfire. NFL fans flocked in numbers with tributes and messages, letting Rodgers know he will be missed. Even Bears fans, who have long been dominated by Aaron throughout his career, didn’t let their rivalry stop them from paying respects to the QB’s career.

That said, Rodgers’ official stance remains that he is not retiring. Period. Before the Dolphins matchup, renowned NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that people close to Aaron Rodgers are warming up to the idea of the game against Miami being the QB’s last. When asked about the report, the Jets talisman cheekily expressed doubt about the credibility of those close to him.

“People said they were close to me?” the quarterback remarked, putting an end to the rumors.

But what about the emotional embrace with Pam? Well, for those out of the loop, the reporter herself is set to be replaced by Erin Andrews from next season.

So, Rodgers’ embrace could have simply been a gesture of wishing her luck for the future, rather than the other way around, as many online assumed. Regardless, what we do know is that a “decision” is imminent. Whatever that decision may be, Aaron Rodgers has had a stellar career!

