“It’s a F*cking Joke”: Zach Stacy, Who Was Caught on Camera Brutally Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend, Has Been Sentenced to Only 6 Months in Prison & People are Absolutely Livid

Zach Stacy, a running back who was roped in by the St. Louis Rams back in the 5th round of the 2013 draft, went on to become one of the most hated human beings on the planet.

Back in November 2021, a video was posted by several news outlets in which Zach was seen brutally assaulting his former girlfriend in front of his 5 month old baby. Before the authorities could act, Zach left Florida but was soon captured in Orlando just hours after the video came out.

Also Read: Tom Brady Dating Jeffree Star?: Beauty Guru Finally Breaks Silence on Brady Dating Rumors

Zach Stacy gets 6 months in prison for assaulting his wife

All eyes were on Zach when he was captured. While most of the people were absolutely furious with him, a few were still hoping that he might show some remorse for beating his former lover in a such a savage manner. However, the man had the audacity to claim that the whole act visible in the video was staged by his former girlfriend.

Zach had gone on to state that his ex was bitter as they had decided to part ways which is why, she orchestrated everything visible in the video. Post that, Zach was sent to Orange County Jail on the charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Finally, a verdict on the case has been given, but not many people are happy with the final outcome.

As reported by WESH, Zach has been sentenced to six months in prison and one year in probation. Reportedly, Battery charges against Stacy were dropped after he had pleaded guilty on two counts of criminal mischief. As expected, NFL fans are not happy with the mid punishment Stacy is set to face.

Zac Stacy is still a toilet of boiled human waste and a trash judge only gave him 6 mths today for throwing his gf through a TV multiple times like a ragdoll. You can’t watch this video and tell me you’d want a lenient sentence if that happened to your family member. https://t.co/vRjiJU7iul — MzFightDiva40 (@MzFightDiva40) February 28, 2023

#NFL star #ZacStacy has been sentenced to six months in jail and one year of probation for attacking his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions in 2021 – DailyMail pic.twitter.com/rfkzEV09D0 — The Daily Sneed™🕗 (@Tr00peRR) February 28, 2023

Zac Stacy getting 6 months after beating the complete dog shit out his baby mama is a fucking joke fr. — Gabem602 (@gabem602) February 28, 2023

Zac Stacy getting 6 months in jail is a bigger SLAP in the face after already being beaten! Our judicial system fails women each & every day SMFH — AP (@askashleyp) February 28, 2023

Sentencing #zacstacy to only 6 months in jail for brutally beating my best friend is really fuckin insane to me. And y’all let him still see my nephew after he beat the shit out of Kristin in front of him. This system is so trash. — Online Pastry Academy (@bougieeats) February 28, 2023

Zach Stacy’s tumultuous football career

After a fantastic stint in college football, Zach Stacy entered into the NFL in 2013. A lot of eyes were on him as he seemed like someone who had the potential to deliver under pressure. However, Stacy was unable to churn out good numbers for the Rams and was eventually traded to the New York Jets in 2015.

By then, Zach’s value had considerably dropped and while he tried hard, things didn’t go his way in the Jets’ jersey as well. Due to recurring injuries and terrible track record, Stacy announced his retirement from the NFL in 2017.

He then tried his luck in the Canadian football League and then in the Alliance of American Football. Stacy was able to achieve some success in the CFL and AAF but soon after the latter suspended all its operations, Stacy also disappeared from the football world.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek ‘Desperately’ Wants to Get Drafted as a Wide Receiver in the NFL