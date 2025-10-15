“This Isn’t Math Class”: Tom Brady Gets Honest to Chiefs and Eagles Fans About Week 6 Rankings

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. Image Credit: © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season brought two very different storylines for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. One rediscovered form, while the other slipped further into concern.

Patrick Mahomes and company were the ones to snap their two-game skid with a polarizing yet dominant 30-17 win over the Lions, while the Philly’s defensive woes and offensive confusion were plain to see in their humbling 34-17 loss to the Giants. Still, the Eagles sit at 4-2, while the Chiefs remain 3-3, both solid contenders.

Yet, when Tom Brady unveiled his Top 10 teams for the week, both fanbases found themselves lower than expected, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a message ready for them.

“Detroit falls to four [in my Week 6 Power Ranking] after dropping one in prime time at Arrowhead,” Brady said via NFL on Fox.

“I know Chiefs and Eagles fans might have something to say looking at their teams a few spots back, but this isn’t math class. The transitive property does not apply to football,” he added.

The Chiefs and Eagles are ranked eighth and seventh, respectively, in Brady’s list. Why so low? Well, the Patriots legend made it clear that reputation doesn’t buy you ranking points. Kansas City’s uneven start (3-3) and Philadelphia’s back-to-back defensive collapses meant that other teams like the Rams, Packers, and even the Colts earned their spots above through consistency.

Moreover, Brady’s rankings leaned on form and momentum rather than pedigree, which is why his biggest ‘shocker’ came at No. 2: the Indianapolis Colts.

Led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, the 5-1 Colts have been a revelation this season with their offense racking up a franchise record of 194 points in just six games. This means that the Colts’ 2025 offensive performance so far has outperformed even Peyton Manning-era offenses.

While it’s true that the Colts have feasted on a softer early schedule, they’ve only done what good teams do, which is to win the games they’re supposed to. Keeping all this in mind, Brady couldn’t help but acknowledge how pleasantly surprised he’s been with Indy this season.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this one coming… They haven’t faced many real challenges on the schedule, but five and one, it’s hard to ignore. Tell the truth, you didn’t see this one coming either,” the GOAT admitted.

That said, Brady also left no ambiguity about who sits at the top right now. “At number one … yep, that’s right … it’s shake-and-bake time in Tampa,” he declared.

Behind Baker Mayfield’s revived leadership and an MVP-level run [12 TDs, 1 INT, 108.5 QBR in 6 games] and a defense that refuses to break, the Buccaneers have become the league’s unexpected pace-setters.

Even with injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and rookie Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay’s offense continues to produce explosive plays in the final minutes of the game, while their defense ranks top five in takeaways through six weeks.

All told, while Tom Brady’s Top 10 might not align with popular opinion, that’s precisely the point. “You don’t complain about wins on a cross-country road trip,” he said of the Rams earlier, and that sentiment defines his entire list.

So if his Week 6 hierarchy made fans debate his math, that’s fine by the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Because, as he reminded everyone, this isn’t math class.

Moreover, it’s dumb to assume that an average Joe would know more about analyzing a football team than Tom Brady, who ate, breathed, and lived football for more than half of his life.