“Zach Wilson is like Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes”: Tony Romo boldly places Jets ‘super rare’ rookie on the same level as NFL superstars

After a rough preseason, Zach Wilson had a great couple of preseason games, raising the expectations for the QB heading into Week 1. And Tony Romo believes the BYU Alum could be the next Patrick Mahomes or Dan Marino.

Wilson’s offseason till now has been up and down, to say the least. The former BYU QB has been impressive in OTA’s and training camp, but his first simulated NFL game was a dud. He ended his Metlife Stadium debut in front of 20,000 fans with no scores and 2 interceptions. But in his first 2 preseason games, Wilson has been lighting up the league.

The 2nd overall pick finished the Jets’ opening preseason contest with a solid performance, 6/9 passing for 63 yards, and led New York to a field goal. An his 2nd game was even better. Zach Wilson finished his preseason game by going 9/11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns while making great plays all over the field.

Zach Wilson ripped this pass to Corey Davis 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3eAyrsn6XF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2021

With the league on notice about Wilson’s talent, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo told the media that Wilson is a special player.

Tono Romo Compared Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino.

Romo compared Wilson to the Miami Dolphins legend during a press conference prior to his participation in the Utah Open golf tournament.

“I think you guys don’t quite know how good this kid is. He is super rare,” Romo said. “I think he’s like a young Dan Marino. I just think that Zach has rare ability,” Romo continued. “I’ve watched him in his first preseason game, and like maybe four other play, but I can see certain things. And he has a couple of special traits that God doesn’t give those gifts to very many people.”

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is getting ready to play in the #UtahOpen this weekend. During his media availability he raved about Zach Wilson and the player he could become in the #NFL.

“I think he’s super rare.”🗣️👂🏽👇🏽#BYUFootball l #NYJets l @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/3ZNaANVnza — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) August 19, 2021

The analyst went on to list a number of great quarterbacks to play the game from Marino to Joe Montana and Tom Brady. Romo implied that Wilson is from the same mold.

“I think without knowing him — I think he is a hard worker and cares and loves the sport,” Romo said. “The ceiling is crazy high for this kid. I mean Patrick Mahomes crazy levels, which is saying something.”

Wilson and the Jets offence had their fair share of doubters, but it looks the team is ready coming into Week 1. It should be interesting to see the Jets in their 3rd preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the 28th.