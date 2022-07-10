“Zach Wilson was sleeping with his mom’s best friend”: Jets star’s ex Abbey Gile fires bold claims about quarterback’s dating life

Zach Wilson is ready for a bounce-back sophomore season with the Jets, but over the offseason, his ex Abbey Gile seems to have exposed him for sleeping with his mom’s best friend.

Wilson was the second overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, and expectations are high for him to perform this year. The Jets moved on from number three overall pick Sam Darnold with the hopes that Wilson can be their new franchise star.

He didn’t have the greatest rookie season, but most rookie quarterbacks struggled last year. Mac Jones and surprisingly Davis Mills were the only two quarterbacks to have a good season despite being the second last and last quarterbacks picked in the draft.

Wilson will come into his second year with hopes of improving. Elijah Moore is set to get better after a strong showing in his rookie year, and Corey Davis is set to turn in another productive season. Both receivers could have had great seasons last year if not for injuries.

Zach Wilson threw for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie year, numbers that are sure to get better with experience and a stronger team. He was improving as the season went on as well.

Zach Wilson throws a STRIKE and Keelan Cole does the rest. #TakeFlight 📺: #NYJvsBUF on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/iZ4aQsQjqh — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

Zach Wilson has been sleeping with his mom’s best friend according to ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile

Wilson has been dating Abbey Gile for a long time now. The two have been linked to each other since their teenage years. However, recently, things seemed to have gone downhill between the two.

In January of this year, Wilson took a picture of him and Gile enjoying a date off his Instagram. Gile also took a picture of the two outside MetLife Stadium off of her feed.

Now, things have really escalated. Over the weekend, Commanders WR and Wilson’s ex-teammate from BYU Dax Milne posted a romantic-looking picture with Gile which led to speculation that the two might be dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Milne (@dax_milne)

People were all over Gile, claiming she was ‘homie hopping.’ Gile didn’t take kindly to the message and fired back a banger of a reply that’s making the rounds. She accused Zach Wilson of sleeping with his mom’s best friend.

it brings me no joy to report that…….. Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

Fans are all over the news, and they seem to love the move. Jokes about Wilson are flying all over social media, and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it.

So Zach Wilson and his ex girlfriend Abbey broke up but then she started dating his best friend from BYU Dax Milne… but then it came out Zach was also hooking up with his mom best friend… bottom line ..Zach has that DAWG in him and loves experience pic.twitter.com/cp2WRJpytl — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) July 10, 2022

Zach Wilson got with his mom’s best friend, he’s a top 10 QB in my eyes. — Zirksee🍽 (@Zirksee) July 10, 2022

Wilson still hasn’t made any comment about the situation, but he’s going viral for all the wrong reasons right now.

