“Zach Wilson’s Postgame Comments Gets Him Benched”: Mike White To Start Against Bears On Sunday

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson has constantly made headlines this year for a variety of reasons. Not long ago, he was accused of being a homie-hopper by his ex-girlfriend which interestingly, made him an internet sensation.

His mom, who is also a social media star, kept on doing and saying things which kept the homie-hopper saga ignited for quite a while. However, as soon as the season began, the focus started shifting towards Zach’s performances.

To be fair, he did a good job in the beginning and got his team to an impressive 5-2 start. However, lately, he hasn’t been at the top of his game and to make matters worse, his off the field comments haven’t really pleased his teammates to any extent.

Zach Wilson set to miss the upcoming game against Bears

Most recently, the Patriots thrashed the New York Jets in a low-scoring affair and a lot of criticism was directed towards Jets’ offense. However, instead of accepting his mistakes, in a press conference, when Wilson was asked if he let the team’s defense down, his reply was an arrogant “NO.”

Post that, reports started emerging that even after the game, Wilson was walking around as if he wasn’t the problem at all. Moreover, Jets’ mates were also seemingly displeased with their QB’s attitude.

Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN. Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

As it turns out, things have now gotten even worse for Wilson. As per NFL Insider Adam Schefter, in a recent team meeting, Zach’s teammates were informed that he will not be starting in the coming game against the Bears.

This is indeed massive as criticism regarding Wilson has been growing ever since he did the press conference after the loss against New England and now when he has been benched, we can say that he would have to win the confidence of his mates yet again in order to make a noticeable comeback.

