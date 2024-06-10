Sauce Gardner Shows Off New Off-Season Look but Fans Aren’t Having It

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The social media escapades of Sauce Gardner keep getting better. The Jets’ cornerback had quite a colorful off-season, stirring up attention left and right with his antics. However, this time, he opted for a daring change in appearance just before the mandatory minicamp, and surely, he didn’t anticipate the overwhelming response from his fans.

Gardner recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a brief video of himself with his barber, showcasing his new beard trim. It appeared to be a 5 o’clock shadow with a half or neatly trimmed goatee to go with his medium fro and light fade on the side.

“My barber really worked miracles, man. Got some haircut, growing my beard,” the NFL star can be heard saying.

Fans, however, didn’t share the same sentiment. They flocked to social media to express their thoughts, mocking both Gardner and his barber. Many urged him to return to his barber and shave it off, remarking that the beard looked hideous and made him resemble James Harden with short facial hair.

Some, on the other hand, joked that his barber should be reprimanded for this travesty, while others pointed out that his beard looked like a beard enhancement or spray-on paint. Another user hilariously wrote that Sauce is now officially in the running for the worst beard in the Jets camp, alongside Robert Saleh. See for yourselves:

Nah fam this ain’t it — Nigel (@superb_leee) June 10, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Tell your boy to shave that off my guy. Not a good look. All love — Jets run New York Football (@NYJfan1988) June 10, 2024

A fan quipped,

Looking like James harden with a short beard — Jared OU Jets (@GangGreenNYjets) June 10, 2024

A user commented,

Tell your barber to stand still pic.twitter.com/8l56Ha46fq — Ze Doggie (@Crackdealer223) June 10, 2024

Someone stated,

That looks like if your barber gave your beard enhancements — YT Lucas4hr (@Lucas_2_Valid23) June 10, 2024

Another wrote,

Sauce 100% got his face spray painted — Bruce Waldo (@lickingbeavers) June 10, 2024

Others said,

Didn’t think anyone on the Jets could have worse facial hair than Saleh until now . LFGJ! — CoreKo (@CoreKo4) June 10, 2024

Alongside Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown, Gardner has cultivated a vibrant off-field personality. All three boast some of the most lively and engaging Twitter feeds among NFL players. However, while the Jets’ CB may be flashy on social media, his real-life actions contrast sharply with his online persona.

The Unknown Side of Sauce Gardner

While his social media antics have raised a few eyebrows, Gardner has been nothing but substance both off and on the field. While he has positioned himself as the best corner in the league on the field, his off-field personality is even more remarkable.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets’ cornerback has been known to dole out wads of cash to random, homeless strangers. He is generous to a fault. Just after the conclusion of his first year in New York, he was spotted in downtown Manhattan, giving away a vagabond $1,000. Yet, this was not the first time he had showcased such a gesture.

His former coach at Cincinnati once recalled hearing about him giving away $500 each to people all over town while driving around in his car. When asked why he did such things, randomly giving cash to strangers, Gardner replied that these moments help him with introspection and fulfill the purpose for which God has sent him to this earth.

He simply performs these deeds because he cares. That’s why he has made it his business to reel vulnerable people out of gang life and constantly converse with high schoolers to help them find a way in life.

The 2024 NFL season starts in 87 days. Safe to say; Sauce and his Jets are gearing up to go all out with their veteran QB. While they revamped their offense during free agency and the draft, the club’s defense will remain their strength, and Gardner’s role will be crucial in that.