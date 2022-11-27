NFS Unbound gameplay and PS5 download size leaked

Criterion Games’ return to the Need For Speed franchise comes to a head with NFS Unbound. Slated for a full release on December 2, and early access on November 29, a few fans have got their hands on the game even earlier. As a result, a bunch of footage and details regarding the game have surfaced online. A tweet by @PlaystationSize on Twitter has now revealed how large the game will be on PS5.

Here are all the details known so far.

NFS Unbound PS5 download to reportedly be under 30GB

🚨 Need for Speed™ Unbound 🟫 Download Size : 29.431 GB (Version: 1.000.002) ⬛ Pre-Load : November 30 (Palace Edition : Available Now)

⬜ Launch : December 2 (Palace Edition : November 29) 🟥 #NeedForSpeedUnbound pic.twitter.com/Bu9ig45QhI — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 27, 2022

Coming at just under 30 GB, NFS Unbound seems to be one of the smaller titles of the generation. In an era where games rack up more than 100GB of storage, this is certainly a welcome change. Additionally, a YouTuber by the handle ‘Mr Carrot’ recently uploaded a bunch of NFS Unbound footage on the platform. A Twitch user by the name gerrykurlsucks live streamed the game after getting early access.

Disclaimer: While the footage is available at the time of writing, a DMCA strike could take the video offline.

While the download size is on the lower side at 30 GB, the game could occupy more space when decrypted. Fans should wait until an official storage requirement for consoles is revealed. In the meantime, PC users can get acquainted with the system requirements for the game.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

NFS Unbound Palace Edition access will be available tomorrow, while the preload goes live today. Standard access users will have to wait until December 2 to play NFS Unbound.

