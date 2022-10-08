“You won’t see me give up” NiKo reacts to G2’s elimination from the Rio Major

After a shock defeat at the hands of GamerLegion, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač has finally commented on G2’s Road to Rio run.

In what can only be described as heartbreak for the G2 Army, the squad has found itself out of contention for CS:GO’s Rio Major. Getting off to a strong 16-0 start, G2 looked poised to take the RMR by storm. However, things didn’t pan out in their favor. After losing to 1WIN and GamerLegion, G2 failed to qualify for the major. Being the title that has always eluded the Bosnian rifler, the Major is now further out of reach.

Taking to Twitter, the members of G2 shared their thoughts after a disappointing result. Stating that he “never felt this empty and this much pain,” NiKo sent out a few tweets talking about where this loss has left him, and what he expects the future to hold.

Also read: G2 and Astralis fail to qualify for the CS:GO Rio Major after shock defeats

“I lost many important finals, but I’ve never felt this empty” NiKo reacts to early exit from RMR

I tried to write something, I tried to record something to explain myself, but I don’t really know what to say. I lost many important finals, but I’ve never felt this empty and this much pain. Do not take things for granted in life. Never feel satisfied. Always try to do better. — NiKo (@G2NiKo) October 7, 2022

Ranked #3 in the world, NiKo has somewhat grown infamous for being one of the best players in the world with very few titles. Seemingly falling short when it matters the most, whether on FaZe or G2, many titles have eluded the player. The latest disappointment is compounded by the fact that G2 and NiKo were Major finalists in Stockholm last year.

This will probably be the 2 toughest months in my career, you can hate all you want, it’s well deserved. But you won’t see me give up. That I can promise. — NiKo (@G2NiKo) October 7, 2022



Looking to the future, NiKo speculates that the next two months will “be the two toughest months” in his career. Whether this involves roster changes or a decision to re-evaluate his role in the team is unknown. Stating that he won’t give up, fans can rest assured that the Bosnian star will not be hanging up the mouse and keyboard anytime soon.

Distraught after dropping their elimination match, a somber G2 camp could be seen shellshocked at their desks. A few minutes after the match, heartbroken messages from team members HooXi, huNter, and m0NESY surfaced on Twitter as well.

I don’t know what to say. I felt like I did what I could, I wont be sorry for my effort, but my performance.

Hopefully we will get back on the right track asap.

GG @GamerLegion

1-3 😭 — Rasmus🐢Pallisgaard (@HooXiCSGO) October 7, 2022

Worst feeling ever in my career. Dont know what to say. — Nemanja Kovac (@G2huNter) October 7, 2022

Sorry guys, but not today. See you next time Brazil 🇧🇷😞 — IlyaO (@G2m0NESY) October 7, 2022

G2 joins the ranks of Astralis as teams that have failed to qualify for the major. Four-time Major winner Xyp9x will be missing out on his 18th Major appearance, leaving ex-teammate Dupreeh as the only player to attend all CS:GO Majors.