Hogwarts Legacy Timeline Explanation: Does it Take Place Before Harry Potter?

This article will discuss the timeline for Hogwarts Legacy. We will tackle when it takes place and notable appearances from known characters.

Hogwarts Legacy is the newest step for players in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. However, unfortunately for the fans, Harry does not make an appearance in the game. Despite that, we can see a few notable people of the Harry Potter franchise appear in the game during various phases. Therefore, we will break down their appearances in this article along with the timeline of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy takes Place Around the 1800s: Complete Timeline Explained

This game takes place in the 1800s, specifically during 1890 as it was revealed during the State of Play video we have embedded above. The Goblin Rebellion was a crucial story arc that was responsible for the devs choosing this timeline for the game. In addition to taking place a century before Harry Potter, we see some iconic characters appear in the game.

We see the Sorting Hat, Nearly Headless Nick, and also Professor Binns. In addition to them, we see Phineas Black who is the great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black. We also see Matilda Weasly who is the school’s headmaster, we all know who she is related to. In terms of locations, we see the popular Hogsmeade in the game along with Ollivanders, the forbidden forest, and a lot more, You should fully explore the game to find out more about the popular places present in Hogwarts.

We also do not know if the events of the game will be treated as canon but that is up to what direction the game developers want to take with the franchise. If they want to release another edition of the game then it is considerable. However, in terms of the reception of the game and the JK Rowling controversy, there seems to be a divide among the fans.

However, we suspect there might be post-game content sometime in the future. There might be a chance they release a DLC. For more Hogwarts Legacy Content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

