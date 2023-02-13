G2 ShahZam Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

G2 ShahZam is looking to make a reemergence in Valorant as a part of the new G2 squad alongside Dapr, Penny, Wippie, and LFT Oxy.

ShahZam has been a trending topic in NA due to his controversial take on the Sentinels. He is no stranger to the public eye; although he recently joined G2 along with his SEN teammate dapr to make a new start to their Valorant career. This article will take a look at his Valorant settings including his key binds and graphics.

G2 ShahZam Valorant Settings: What Does the Former Sentinels IGL Use?

Mouse Settings

DPI – 400

– 400 Sensitivity – 0.5

– 0.5 Zoom Sensitivity – 1.0

– 1.0 eDPI – 212

– 212 Polling Rate – 1000

– 1000 Windows Sensitivity – 6

– 6 Raw Input Buffer – On

Crosshair Settings

Color – Green

– Green Outlines – On

– On Outline Opacity -1

-1 Outline Thickness – 2

– 2 Inner Lines – On 1/2/2/2

– On 1/2/2/2 Firing and Movement Error – Off

– Off Outer Lines – Off

Keybinds

Walk – L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch – L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump – Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Use Object – F

F Primary Weapon – 1

– 1 Secondary Weapon – 2

– 2 Melee Weapon – 3

– 3 Spike – 4

– 4 Ability 1 – E

E Ability 2 – Q

Q Ability – C

C Ultimate – X

Video Settings

Resolution – 1920×1080

1920×1080 Aspect Ratio – 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method – Fill

Fill Display Mode – Fullscreen

Fullscreen Multithread Rendering – On

– On Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality – Off

– Off Vignette and Vsync – Off

– Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x

– MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 4x

– 4x Improve Clarity – On

– On Bloom, Distortion, and Cast Shadows – Off

Those are all the important settings you need to know about ShahZam‘s Valorant setup. He is currently competing in the VCT NA Qualifiers league. G2 won both of their games in the tournament and is leading from the top of the boards. This team has a lot of potential and combined with ShahZam’s FPS experience, they are strong contenders to win it all. However, they will still be in competition with tough teams like M80, TSM, and the fan favorites, The Guard.

