G2 ShahZam Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 13/02/2023
G2 ShahZam is looking to make a reemergence in Valorant as a part of the new G2 squad alongside Dapr, Penny, Wippie, and LFT Oxy.
ShahZam has been a trending topic in NA due to his controversial take on the Sentinels. He is no stranger to the public eye; although he recently joined G2 along with his SEN teammate dapr to make a new start to their Valorant career. This article will take a look at his Valorant settings including his key binds and graphics.
G2 ShahZam Valorant Settings: What Does the Former Sentinels IGL Use?
Mouse Settings
- DPI – 400
- Sensitivity – 0.5
- Zoom Sensitivity – 1.0
- eDPI – 212
- Polling Rate – 1000
- Windows Sensitivity – 6
- Raw Input Buffer – On
Crosshair Settings
- Color – Green
- Outlines – On
- Outline Opacity -1
- Outline Thickness – 2
- Inner Lines – On 1/2/2/2
- Firing and Movement Error – Off
- Outer Lines – Off
Keybinds
- Walk – L-Shift
- Crouch – L-Ctrl
- Jump – Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object – F
- Primary Weapon – 1
- Secondary Weapon – 2
- Melee Weapon – 3
- Spike – 4
- Ability 1 – E
- Ability 2 – Q
- Ability – C
- Ultimate – X
Video Settings
- Resolution – 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio – 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method – Fill
- Display Mode – Fullscreen
- Multithread Rendering – On
- Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality – Off
- Vignette and Vsync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom, Distortion, and Cast Shadows – Off
Those are all the important settings you need to know about ShahZam‘s Valorant setup. He is currently competing in the VCT NA Qualifiers league. G2 won both of their games in the tournament and is leading from the top of the boards. This team has a lot of potential and combined with ShahZam’s FPS experience, they are strong contenders to win it all. However, they will still be in competition with tough teams like M80, TSM, and the fan favorites, The Guard.
