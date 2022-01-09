“Oh no Granny reads the Daily Mail right?”: Ava Louise outing Antonio Brown and Devin Booker has her parents worried about her OnlyFans escapades

Antonio Brown and Devin Booker have weirdly been connected by OnlyFans model Ava Louise after she essentially outed both stars for hitting her up.

Brown in particular has been ripped apart by Louise after she leaked texts that Brown had texted her, asking to hook up the night before the Buccaneers took on the Jets. And well, we all know how that game went for Brown.

He left the game midway through and proceeded to throw shade all over the Buccaneers organization, from head coach Bruce Arians to quarterback Tom Brady and even tight end Rob Gronkowski.

More from Antonio Brown: “If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there?pic.twitter.com/z5TmwbtNAA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2022

Brown claimed that he was being forced to play through injury and that he wasn’t being targetted (even though he really was) as or paid as a number one receiver.

Ava Louise’s parents are concerned afer OnlyFans model outs Antonio Brown and Devin Booker

Ava Louise released some very explicit details about her encounter with Brown which you can read about here. She also got Devin Booker into the mix by releasing a DM he allegedly sent her, asking for her number.

Mmmmmk. Only thing I found looking for AB stuff is this. https://t.co/ztjdAwnJBo — random guy (@randomdude_42) January 9, 2022

This Ava Louise girl AB was hanging with really is a terrible human lol pic.twitter.com/bt3MoVzxme — Ru (@DumbPhillyJawn) January 7, 2022

Apparently her moves have caught the attention of her parents who are concerned about how their daughter’s actions are going to look.

You can read about the whole incident here, but it’s a really weird look for Ava Louise. Of course, the entire situation is pretty messed up to begin with, and it’s even weirder to consider knowing that nobody knows for sure whether any of these screenshots or stories are real. Until we get more insight into any of this, it’ll be hard to make any conclusive judgements.

