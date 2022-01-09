“I used to think Peyton Manning was the greatest until I played with Tom Brady”: Marquis Flowers changed his mind on the GOAT debate and believes Rob Gronkowski has surpassed Tony Gonzalez

Football fans are often torn when it comes to choosing the greatest player of all-time. Usually, the debate boils down to two spectacular players — Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Obviously, debates of which athlete is the “greatest” to ever do it in their respective sports can almost never be resolved. Is it Messi or Ronaldo? Jordan or LeBron?

However, when the topic of discussion is the NFL, even his biggest naysayers are starting to accept that there has never been someone quite like Tom Brady. Of course the occasional contrarian might say Joe Montana because of nostalgia or Aaron Rodgers because he’s “more talented”.

But realistically, the greatest challenge to Brady’s position as the “GOAT” was former Colts and Broncos QB Peyton Manning. For a while, before Brady got a stronghold over the NFL, it would’ve been reasonable to say that the Sheriff was the greatest QB ever.

Brady and Manning both have a similar play-style as pocket passers, they’re both exceptional leaders, and their most important asset has always been their football IQ combined with work ethic. Both QBs have/had an unbelievable knack for studying opposing defenses and making the correct decisions accordingly.

Where Brady has comfortably surpassed Manning is in his team success as well as his longevity. The 44 year old has won more (7) Super Bowl rings than any other player ever and has been absolutely integral in each one. And on top of this, he is now in his 22nd year and is somehow in the conversation for a league MVP title.

Marquis Flowers now picks Tom Brady over Peyton Manning in the GOAT debate

Marquis Flowers, a former NFL linebacker who spent two years with the Pats as Brady’s teammate, recently took to Twitter to weigh up on the GOAT debate. He says that until he actually got the chance to play alongside Brady, he believed that Manning was the greatest. Obviously, his opinion has now changed.

Flowers also added that Rob Gronkowski, also his former teammate, has eclipsed Tony Gonzalez as the best TE ever in his mind.

No arguments here! I use to think Payton Manning was the Greatest QB Ever! Until I played With Tommy OG! And Tony Gonzales was my previous Goat! but Gronk surpassed him! 💯 https://t.co/V7LZrMMjWs — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) January 8, 2022

Also read: “Peyton Manning struggled with dressing himself and even opening a can of soup”: The Sheriff’s mom, Olivia Manning, and his wife, Ashley Manning had to help the HOF’er with routine domestic tasks