Michael Phelps Drops by Orioles Clubhouse, Revisits Fond Memories in Custom-Made Jersey

Michael Phelps’ affinity for his hometown and home teams across various sports is no surprise to fans. The ‘Baltimore Bullet’ has been loyal to his city, and he recently exhibited his unwavering commitment by showing up at the Baltimore Orioles’ clubhouse, a baseball team he has supported since childhood.

Ahead of their matchup against the Colorado Rockies, Phelps took the floor in the Orioles’ clubhouse, sharing an inspiring message about winning and how he has always loved watching his home team on the diamond battling against other rivals.

A video of this spectacular visit to the team’s headquarters has been doing rounds on social media. Sporting a vintage white, black, and orange jersey that had already attracted fans’ attention for its rare design, Phelps showed up to the locker room with a water bottle in one hand and a baseball in the other, with his kids also tagging along.

Even the baseball team’s social media paid tribute to the Olympic gold medalist, posting a caption that read:

“the GOAT stopped by the clubhouse…”

While addressing the media, Phelps then elaborated on his history with the team and his love for them, saying,

“I grew up an Orioles fan. I’m from Baltimore. I spent a lot of time around the organization. We are in Arizona, but this is the team on every day.”

But that wasn’t all. Phelps eventually went on to click pictures with the team members, who were stoked with the Olympic GOAT’s presence. Center fielder Cedric Mullins even put up their picture on his Instagram story, clearly proud of their interaction.

Things sure ended on a sweet note, and Phelps proved to be his hometown team’s lucky charm for the showdown. The Orioles beat the Rockies with a final score of 6-1, and the legendary swimmer cheered for them throughout the match.

Phelps backs another team in Baltimore

While his love for the Orioles has recently taken over the internet, Phelps’ support for another Baltimore-based team has also been popular among fans. It’s none other than the Baltimore Ravens, an NFL franchise that has long been the recipient of the swimming icon’s undying affection.

Phelps, whose public appearances at various games are a treat for fans, participated in a popular ritual for the Ravens earlier this year. He, along with his eldest son Boomer, delivered the game-day ball for the team’s highly anticipated matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC Championship. Although the Chiefs ended up winning the game, Phelps’ presence left a mark in the arena.

The swimming legend’s love for the Ravens began years ago, and after his incredible performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the team honored him by making him their honorary captain. This relationship is a gift that keeps on giving and will continue to do so, given how much Phelps holds the NFL franchise close to his heart.