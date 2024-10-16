“Giving Hope”: Simone Biles Admits How Gold Over America Tour Surpasses Her Experience of Competing Internationally

Simone Biles’ dominance across competitions at any given apparatus is unmatched since she is one of the most versatile gymnasts of all time. With her series of victories in Paris, the world has been proud of her achievements and redemption. Yet, given a chance, it looks like she might want to do things differently, and with the Gold Over America Tour, she’s aiming for exactly that goal.

In an interview with WTHR news, Biles sat down to talk about her career so far, future prospects, and life after her wins in Paris. Currently, she’s on the road with her entourage of gymnasts to perform for the Gold Over America Tour all over the country.

Speaking of how she has been a beacon of inspiration for several generations, be it the older or newer, Biles recalled how this year had served them well, leading to that. The entire team got their redemption in Paris, and the tour was a testament to their successful endeavors.

However, when asked to choose between competing in the Olympics and going on tour, she had to admit her true choice.

“It’s an honor to be competing for your country and to win a medal, but this just touches the kids so differently.”

The tour centered on stories about strength and resilience, and Biles aimed to inspire with these stories through music, dance, and gravity-defying tricks. That’s why she picked the Gold Over America Tour in a heartbeat over competing on an international stage.

“I love being able to get out here and inspire them. For them to look at like ‘one day I could be just like them, performing across America’… we’re just giving hope.”

One of the key reasons for this tour was to bring the stars closer to young gymnasts who want to set out on their own journey. Biles has often talked about how she wants kids to have fun in the sport and not worry too much about competitions and challenges.

Gymnastics has been her passion, and the Gold Over America Tour is a result of combining that passion with some fun elements. With their recent victories, the entire team has been able to go forward with a positive mental state—something that the GOAT has emphasized from time to time. Now that they continue to put up the one-of-a-kind show in newer cities, they hope to inspire more people.