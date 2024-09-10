“ICYMI”: Before Gold Over America Tour, Simone Biles Reflects on Post-Paris Olympic Memories

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

For Simone Biles, Paris holds a special memory for several reasons since she wrapped up her redemption arc there. The Olympics this year witnessed how talented she has always been, and while she faced setbacks, she still bounced back like no other. This made for some iconic memories to look back upon fondly.

The 27-year-old gymnast recently posted a carousel of pictures captured sometime around the Paris Olympics. These featured her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, and some of her closest friends with whom she celebrated her win. She also teased her recent appearances at the US Open and the Houston Astros’ game against the Kansas City Royals.

The photos also showed glimpses of her brand-new house, which she and Owens had been building from scratch. The scenic property located near a lake has been one of the biggest projects that Biles has taken under her wing and is now finally coming to fruition.

The goal of the post was to show her fans some of the key moments of her life since her achievement at Paris that they might have missed out on. She had previously featured some of these pictures on her Instagram stories, and they’ve now found a permanent place on her feed.

“incase you missed it…“

For the longest time, Biles found her support system in her husband, family, and a few close friends. They’ve stood by her through thick and thin and cheered loudly for her during her performances.

In fact, Owens has repeatedly voiced his pride and joy for his wife and her achievements, especially after she won Olympic gold in the French capital. Calling her a “warrior,” he applauded her strength and resilience for rising against all odds.

Similarly, Biles’ younger sister, Adria, has been her ride-or-die since they were young. From combating the foster care system to growing up in their grandparents (now parents’) house, the sisters have always helped each other up from adversities. Biles is more than just an inspiration for many; her story pushes everyone to stand up for themselves and strive for greatness.