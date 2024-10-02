“Not Something You Typically See”: Simone Biles Reveals Her Favorite Segment of the Gold Over America Tour

The Gold Over America Tour is slowly trudging forward and wrapping up one city after another, putting up performances that have left fans in awe. The two-hour show consists of several segments featuring dance, music, and stories of the featured gymnasts. Simone Biles appears in several parts of the show, dancing away to pop music while also making the audience emotional with her journey.

In her recent interview with CBS Pittsburgh, Biles revealed her favorite segment throughout the pop-concert-style performance. One of the highlights where the entire team comes together is Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ’em,’ during which they don country-inspired attire, complete with cowboy hats. Biles admitted that this was her pick among several other parts of the show.

“I think that’s so unique because it’s not something you typically see…the boys are in jeans doing gymnastics. The girls are in jean shorts. We all have hats on. It just really brings the performance aspect out of us.”

The dazzling combination of lights and music and the spectacle of elite gymnasts grooving and executing impressive tricks naturally secured a spot in Biles‘ favorites. Based on various trailers of the show, this segment also seems to feature the pommel horse routine that fans have witnessed her attempt.

Interestingly, it also seems like an ode to the GOAT’s roots since the song refers to her home state, Texas. Regardless, it is one of the several stunning portions of the entire show, and it just so happens to have every entourage member on stage.

Aside from that, the 27-year-old has been pretty chuffed about the whole tour so far, with how they’ve navigated through obstacles as a team and come together to have fun.

No group project goes forth without mishaps, and the Gold Over America Tour saw that when one of their team members retired midway due to a grave injury.

But the show must continue, and one needn’t take every step seriously. Biles has repeatedly reiterated that having fun in gymnastics was more important than worrying about setbacks.

Along the way, several members of the troupe, including gymnastics influencer Ian Gunther, often played games and filmed content to show off the fun side of the tour.

For Biles, the essence of the tour lies in teamwork and dedication to their shared purpose. She has made a concerted effort to strike a balance between showcasing skills and ensuring enjoyment throughout the tour experience.