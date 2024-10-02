mobile app bar

“Not Something You Typically See”: Simone Biles Reveals Her Favorite Segment of the Gold Over America Tour

Radha Iyer
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Simone Biles Kicks Off Her Gold Over America Tour Feeling ‘Grateful and Blessed’

Simone Biles and the rest of the Gold Over America Tour performed at KFC Yum! Center Saturday evening. Oct. 23, 2021 Simone 06

The Gold Over America Tour is slowly trudging forward and wrapping up one city after another, putting up performances that have left fans in awe. The two-hour show consists of several segments featuring dance, music, and stories of the featured gymnasts. Simone Biles appears in several parts of the show, dancing away to pop music while also making the audience emotional with her journey.

In her recent interview with CBS Pittsburgh, Biles revealed her favorite segment throughout the pop-concert-style performance. One of the highlights where the entire team comes together is Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ’em,’ during which they don country-inspired attire, complete with cowboy hats. Biles admitted that this was her pick among several other parts of the show.

“I think that’s so unique because it’s not something you typically see…the boys are in jeans doing gymnastics. The girls are in jean shorts. We all have hats on. It just really brings the performance aspect out of us.”

The dazzling combination of lights and music and the spectacle of elite gymnasts grooving and executing impressive tricks naturally secured a spot in Biles‘ favorites. Based on various trailers of the show, this segment also seems to feature the pommel horse routine that fans have witnessed her attempt.

Interestingly, it also seems like an ode to the GOAT’s roots since the song refers to her home state, Texas. Regardless, it is one of the several stunning portions of the entire show, and it just so happens to have every entourage member on stage.

Aside from that, the 27-year-old has been pretty chuffed about the whole tour so far, with how they’ve navigated through obstacles as a team and come together to have fun.

No group project goes forth without mishaps, and the Gold Over America Tour saw that when one of their team members retired midway due to a grave injury.

But the show must continue, and one needn’t take every step seriously. Biles has repeatedly reiterated that having fun in gymnastics was more important than worrying about setbacks.

Along the way, several members of the troupe, including gymnastics influencer Ian Gunther, often played games and filmed content to show off the fun side of the tour.

For Biles, the essence of the tour lies in teamwork and dedication to their shared purpose. She has made a concerted effort to strike a balance between showcasing skills and ensuring enjoyment throughout the tour experience.

About the author

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

Read more from Radha Iyer

Share this article

Don’t miss these