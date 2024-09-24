Simone Biles and Team Send Support After Gold Over America Tour Member Exits Midway

Managing a tour as grand as the Gold Over America Tour has its ups and downs. While Simone Biles and her team witnessed an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience across the three locations they’ve covered so far, they recently faced a mishap that forced one of the members to exit midway.

Donnell Whittenburg, one of the core members and integral part of Biles’ tour, suffered an injury that caused him to bid adieu to the journey across the country.

Although he did not specify the details of the injury, he announced his early retirement from the tour in an emotional note on his Instagram account.

Expressing his disappointment at the situation, Whittenburg admitted that saying his goodbyes wouldn’t be simple. Nevertheless, he promised the other members that he would cheer them on at every step, trusting their work and skills.

“It won’t be easy, but have to keep moving forward. Until then, enjoy the tour and continue to stay GOLDEN…“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@donnell_whittenburg)

The heartfelt note brought out all the tour members, including Biles, who sent him their love and encouragement. The GOAT commented with white heart emoticons, indicating her love and support.

Jade Carey seemed emotional with her message.

“you’re the best don don!!“

Katelyn Ohashi promised to keep Whittenburg in their minds whenever they stepped on the stage.

“you are such a bright light don! thinking of you every time we step on the floor!“

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black also hoped for his speedy recovery.

“The most golden soul right here…you are beyond missed. You’ll be with us every day. All the best for recovery!“

Gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field had a long emotional note to console Whittenburg.

“Donnell~ I can’t say enough about how great it was to work with you. It literally felt like the roof came off the building every time you stepped out to perform. To say “you are missed” is a HUGE understatement!“

Teammate Yul Moldauer provided some strong words of encouragement.

“Keep your head up sup brotha! We are all doing this for you man…“

In addition to them, Casimir Schmidt, Trinity Thomas, Christine Peng-Peng Lee, Kayla DiCello, and even Jordan Chiles’ mother, Gina Chiles, showered Whittenburg with love and support.

The team stuck together through thick and thin, and while his story ended on an upsetting note, the 30-year-old gymnast knows he’ll always have their backs.