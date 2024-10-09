“On This Journey Together”: Simone Biles Reveals Significant Milestone in Women’s Mental Health Space

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States during the national anthem with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout her career, Simone Biles has inspired several people who have watched her journey from rookie to star. While she rose to popularity due to her impeccable gymnastics skills, her ideals surrounding self-care and mental well-being eventually caught more attention. She is now regarded as a prominent figure by both the young and the old, and she has had a big influence on society.

In recent research by Female Quotient and insights platform Suzy, analysts found out that Biles had inspired over 60% of women in the US to prioritize their mental well-being.

After her exit from Tokyo that she attributed to mental health blockers and twisties, she sparked a conversation about athletes’ mental well-being among several people around the world. The pressure that came with participating in the Olympics, combined with her personal hurdles and circumstances, resulted in her unceremonious fate.

While she battled criticism at the time, many empathized and understood her stance. And now, with this report, it’s safe to say that Biles’ decisions have made a positive impact on society.

The survey questioned over 1000 women across the country, noting their influences for talking about mental health and seeking the appropriate tools to improve in those aspects. Precisely 63% of them admitted that Biles’ vulnerability prompted them to seek help.

Sharing the research findings on her Instagram story, the GOAT expressed solidarity and support.

“on this journey together…”

Even now, mental health is something that Biles always makes time to work on and improve. Throughout the Paris Olympics, she set forth a strong statement when several spotted her talking to her therapist after practice sessions and never missing out on her appointments.

Eventually, she made a statement on a new kind of self-care – one that involved working on one’s mental health to ensure an all-rounded development.

Female Quotient pointed to financial concerns and health-related issues as some of the top stressors among women. However, with Biles being one of the few strong role models for both the young and the old, one can expect a better future that prioritizes mental well-being.