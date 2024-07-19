“I Was in Jail”: Simone Biles Recalls the Tokyo Olympics’ Nightmare That Made Her Withdraw From Competing

Jul 27, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) reacts after pulling out of the women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The recently released Netflix series “Simone Biles Rising” highlights the greatest gymnast of all time in various ways. The first episode of the documentary focuses not only on the American’s accomplishments but also on her pressure, mental battles, and other experiences. Biles also reflects on the Tokyo Olympics, which drastically changed her life.

Coming to Japan, for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast was one of the most anticipated athletes from the United States expected to win gold. As the reigning Olympic gold medalist in women’s team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise, officials and fans alike were optimistic about her abilities.

She had even won gold in the 2019 Stuttgart World Championships, and all the pieces of the puzzle seemed to be falling into place. However, the COVID-19 pandemic radically altered the sporting environment.

There were only athletes in the stadium and no vast cheering crowds that traditionally provided motivation and excitement to the competitors. Biles’ family was also watching from their screens, unable to attend the event in person.

During the women’s vault, the gymnast struggled, even after the warm-up, which was unexpected. Everyone in the gymnasium fell silent, and Biles kept her head down in dismay. The documentary shows the gymnast calling her family and informing her mother, Nellie Biles, that she no longer wanted to compete.

When the news broke, everyone, including the commentator, was taken aback by Biles’ withdrawal from the coveted event. The gymnast then describes the effects of her withdrawal, stating:

“Afterwards, I kinda felt like I was in jail with my own brain and body. Just like, I just feel so ashamed.”

The documentary then cuts to Biles discussing the mental barrier she experienced during the competition. It was one of the lowest points of her life, and she couldn’t grasp what she was going through. The gymnast then sheds light on the psychological condition, saying:

“In gym, we call it the twisties. It should be a forbidden word ’cause it sucks to have them. For anybody.”

Biles explains how she felt like she was losing all of the skills she had gained through years of hard work and effort, and it was simply too harsh to accept the unfortunate turn of events.

Twisties are a mental obstruction or a disconnect between the brain and the body. The condition is extremely dangerous for any gymnast because it occurs during their acrobatics, often in mid-air, and can cause a variety of injuries, some of which are fatal. While Biles was frustrated at watching her skills deteriorate, she was far more concerned and heartbroken for her teammates.

Simone Biles Reflects on Her Withdrawal From the Tokyo Olympics

Withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics was one of Simone Biles’ most difficult decisions in her illustrious career. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she discusses how that single vault changed her entire perspective and how she immediately went to alert her coach of the issue.

The officials also reacted quickly to the situation, replacing her with Jordan Chiles. Even with Biles off the squad, the spotlight remained focused on the pressured American gymnasts, something she regrets to this day. The gymnast never wanted to leave her team, and the nightmare experience she had is something she will never forget.