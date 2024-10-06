Rapper G-Eazy Hailed Simone Biles as ‘Greatest of All Time’ at Her Gold Over America Tour: “Forever Inspired by Your Greatness”

Simone Biles’ talent and skills have broken barriers, making her a star over the years. She’s one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time,, and her fandom includes not just fellow athletes but also celebrities from other fraternities. With her Gold Over America Tour at its peak currently, she received flowers from another star for her skills.

American rapper G-Eazy has known Biles since early 2017 when the gymnast posted pictures with him. Since then, the rapper has supported her through her performances and decided to cheer for her on her tour.

Currently stationed in Brooklyn, the Gold Over America Tour witnessed another hit show and is already preparing to move on to its next leg. The troupe of gymnasts headed by Biles aims to showcase their stories in a unique way, combined with dance, music, and gymnastics. The two-hour-long show has seen several guests over the weeks, but with G-Eazy in the audience this time, it was special.

The rapper was in awe of the athletes for showcasing their elite skills and ability to weave their stories. Biles, particularly, has had a spectacular journey to talk about, and her performance struck him as one of the most poignant of all. He took to his Instagram stories to rave about her show and set.

“forever inspired by your greatness sis! big love…the greatest of all time…no conversation…”

Later, he also met the GOAT backstage and clicked pictures with her as a souvenir for all the good memories. Having witnessed the show of his lifetime, the rapper seemed to have parted ways on a happy note.

Biles’ tour has been one of the grandest celebrations of the gymnasts’ achievements this season. Whether the men made history with their first Olympic medal since 2008 or the women squashed every other competitor to win gold across multiple categories, the athletes deserved to flaunt their talents.

With that thought, the Gold Over America Tour continues to inspire the young and old with stories of resilience and strength. So far, they’ve already covered several states, including California, Las Vegas, Wisconsin, and so on. With the aim of showcasing their journeys to the masses, the gymnasts trudge forth to newer states.