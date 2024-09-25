“Shouldn’t Be Stressing About…”: Simone Biles Reveals the Ultimate ‘Low’ of the Olympic Village

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

In a short chat with Us Weekly, Simone Biles revealed her ups and downs at the Olympic Village. Apart from the competition, the highlight of Paris was meeting new people from various cultures and backgrounds, and she had a bone to pick with the IOC and organizers.

The infamous cardboard beds, installed to avoid intimacy among athletes, came under intense criticism almost immediately. Several participants complained of discomfort that could hamper their performance at the competition. And Biles did not mince around with her words while recalling sleeping on the said bed.

She revealed how the beds were incredibly uncomfortable and inconvenient for elite athletes who deserved a good night’s sleep. It was one of the lows of living in the Olympic Village, and she couldn’t have been more outraged.

“We’re elite athletes trying to compete on the biggest stage of our life. The most important meet of our life. And they’re like ‘hey, try doing it after you sleep on this cardboard bed’.”

While she enjoyed interacting with various athletes and made friends all over the world, she still couldn’t fathom the true purpose of the bed. Apart from being uncomfortable, athletes also risked discomfort and potential injuries by sleeping on an uncomfortable bed.

“I feel like just for one or two weeks, we deserve the best of the best. We shouldn’t be stressing about ‘we’re sleeping on a cardboard bed’.”

Regardless of the beds, Biles walked away with her gold medals after snagging a grand comeback. Currently, she’s on the Gold Over America Tour with some of the most talented gymnasts across the country, showing off tricks and moves for fans to see.

This is one of Biles’s marquee events, where she gets to show off her skills in a more relaxed and fun setting. Complete with music and dance, the show almost feels like a concert, elevated with some gravity-defying moves.