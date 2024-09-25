Simone Biles Adds Another Feather in Her Cap; Joins Terry Crews at America’s Got Talent

Biles recently announced the news of the Gold Over America Tour’s appearance at America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles, asking fans to keep their eyes on the finals for their special appearance. While several troupe members stunned the audience with their gravity-defying tricks on the AGT stage, the GOAT donned another hat.

AGT took to Instagram to post a picture of Biles standing next to Hollywood star and show host Terry Crews. They revealed that the gymnast turned into his co-host for the day as her team prepared to put up a one-of-a-kind performance.

“Simone Biles can add “co-hosted AGT with Terry Crews” to her extensive resume.”

Later, Biles re-shared some glimpses from the show and jaw-dropping stunts performed by her teammates. She also added another photo with Crews as they posed for the camera backstage. Thanking the organizers for allowing her to partner with the actor, Biles’ joy seemed to radiate through the picture.

“thanks for letting me co/host @agt…”

The troupe has now moved on to Salt Lake City for their next show and will continue to travel around the country. The tour is a blend of gymnastics, dance, and music focused on entertaining the audience and narrating a story about strength and resilience.

While the tour shenanigans are already at a high, Biles has not limited herself to gymnastics or television appearances alone. Recently, she embraced an unconventional career option.

Biles swings into the culinary world

Loyal fans know that Biles is dedicated to gymnastics and her profession and loves good food. A self-proclaimed margarita and mimosa enthusiast who has historically loved to gorge on pizza, she is a foodie and claims that title with pride.

Therefore, it was not surprising to hear Biles enter the culinary world in her style, by bringing a touch of her personality into food. A recent press release by the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (her hometown) revealed the construction of a brand new restaurant based on Biles’ likeness.

It turns out that the gymnastics GOAT partnered with the Playmakers Group to build the ‘Taste of Gold’ – a restaurant based on Biles’ achievements. While details about the cuisine and menu are pending, the statement revealed that the food will include flavors and themes inspired by her career and preferred foods.