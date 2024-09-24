Simone Biles Leaps Into the Culinary World With a Brand New Restaurant Venture: ‘Taste of Gold’

American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles smiles Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Sun, 84-80

On stage, Simone Biles grew popular not only for her difficult moves that she’d nailed but also for her versatility. The multi-talented champion would go on to conquer every apparatus and is now going beyond the stage to show off her prowess in other domains. Being a foodie, it only seems fitting for her to dive right into the culinary world after a successful Olympic run.

According to a press release by the George Bush Intercontinental Airport at Houston, Biles is set to partner with The Playmakers Group for a brand new restaurant at the airport. The eatery will feature her likeness and be themed on her victories throughout her career.

The ‘Taste of Gold‘ will not only reflect Biles’ journey and persona through the decor and overall theme but also carry her preferences across food. The gymnast stated how she planned to integrate her favorite flavors into their menu.

“I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.“

Currently under construction, the restaurant will open its doors in 2025, inside terminal A near gate A8. The gymnast’s love for good food and a glimpse of her achievements will somehow be integrated into the cuisine, making for an experience of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, fans can enjoy watching Biles put on a show with her signature moves and new skills at the Gold Over America Tour.

Biles picks up new skills for her GOAT event

If her signature moves that stunned the world at the Olympics weren’t enough, Biles now seems to have picked up new skills along the way. Either for fun or for her Gold Over America Tour, she flaunted some of her new tricks as a teaser.

Initially, she tried the Pommel horse, attempting the move on a gymnastics mushroom during one of her practice sessions. Other gymnasts joined her, some nailing the trick while others failing.

However, the next move was a unique skill that might not work its way into competitions, but it was still impressive enough. Biles learned a new trick on the beam, courtesy of Skye Blakely, that involved rotating along the beam sideways. The trick involves quite a lot of strength since the gymnast didn’t have head support either, but she seemed to have fun pulling it off.