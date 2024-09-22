Simone Biles and Team Celebrate ‘National Gymnastics Day’ Amidst Gold Over America Tour Proceedings

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As gymnastics fans across the United States celebrated National Gymnastics Day, Simone Biles and her teammates found a special way to mark the occasion while on their Gold Over America Tour.

A short video on the tour’s official Instagram page featured Ian Gunther, Jordan Chiles, Yul Moldauer, Jade Carey, Biles, and others wishing fans a “Happy Gymnastics Day.” Even with their intense rehearsals and exhaustion from the touring, the entourage seemed hyped and excited for the occasion.

Having pursued the sport since she was four, Biles’ connection with gymnastics may have seen some rough spots here and there. But her goal was to make it as welcoming and inclusive as possible, and fellow gymnasts and fans have lauded her efforts for the same.

When she and her parents inaugurated the World Champions Centre in her hometown, the goal was to create a safer environment for gymnasts who could make mistakes and rise without fearing negative consequences.

This was something fellow gymnast and Biles’ best friend, Chiles, approved of when she was on the verge of quitting the sport due to discrimination.

National Gymnastics Day is very important for these athletes, who have witnessed several trials and tribulations before excelling in the sport. That was one of the themes of the Gold Over America Tour, portrayed by the team consisting of Olympians and popular gymnasts.

The tour is currently stationed in Las Vegas, where the team has found its way to the home of the Lakers—the Crypto Arena. However, before taking to the stage, Biles made a new friend in LV who perfectly aligned with her iconic nickname.

Biles made a new friend in LV before her show

It’s not every day that fans get to see the GOAT of gymnastics throw back and relax during an arduous event. But Biles managed to get some time off to indulge in some fun, and what better way to do so than to pay homage to one’s moniker?

Colloquially called the GOAT, the 27-year-old has wholeheartedly embraced the title by getting a diamond-encrusted pendant of the animal, along with themed stuffed toys, cutout banners, and more. So when Access Hollywood introduced her to an actual goat before her tour event, she couldn’t contain herself.

Biles interacted with the animal that Party Goats LA brought in for the occasion. She even indulged in goat yoga before posting about her one-of-a-kind backstage experience.