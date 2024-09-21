“When Goats Collide”: Simone Biles Kicks Off LA Leg of Gold Over America Tour With an Unusual Guest

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for photos with her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

After delivering a power-packed performance in California and Arizona, the Gold Over America Tour entourage has moved to Las Vegas. Performing at the historic Crypto Arena, the home to LeBron James’ Lakers, the team has expressed excitement on multiple occasions.

However, to steal the show, Simone Biles was introduced to a new guest as an ode to her ‘GOAT’ moniker!

A literal goat showed up on stage during the gymnasts’ rehearsals, and Biles rolled with the occasion. In a collaboration with Party Goats LA — an organization that brings in animal for various events — Access Hollywood wanted to pay tribute to her title.

“GOAT meeting goat”

Biles went on to film two short videos with the goat—a rare Golden Guernsey—one of which was a hilarious TikTok-style dub and the other an attempt at goat yoga.

Taking teammate Jordan Chiles with her, she let the handler place the animal on her back while having fun. Access Hollywood called the activity prep work for the team as they geared up for their show.

“Getting ready for #goldoveramericatour with a little goat yoga.“

Later, the official account of Party Goats LA also shared pictures of other Gold Over America Tour members holding on to Woody — the goat whose claim to fame is now meeting Olympic icons.

However, the adorable interaction between the 27-year-old gymnast and the animal is not surprising since Biles has always embraced her title of GOAT.

The Olympics saw her confident side as she redeemed herself from her fiasco in Tokyo, where she had to exit midway due to ‘twisties’. Now that she has wholeheartedly accepted her skills and talent, her moniker has taken physical forms.

From her iconic diamond-encrusted pendant in the shape of a goat to cutouts of the animal, fans love the icon’s way of flaunting her title. Her adorable brown goat stuffed toy stole the show at the Olympics, and with her recent interaction, it looks like Biles is now synonymous with the moniker.