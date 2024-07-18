Simone Biles Announces Documentary Release With a Confession of Her Atlantean Pressure While on Stage

Simone Biles will now finally get to shine on the silver screen as well, with the first part of her Netflix documentary series out for a worldwide release. The gymnastics GOAT has been hyped about her OTT debut, with the series surrounding her career’s highs and lows. And from the looks of it, the show seems to have captured her in her most vulnerable state.

The teaser announcing the release had the star sitting down on a couch, recalling the pressure that comes with being an elite athlete respected across the globe. Attached to it were glimpses from the Tokyo Olympics, where Biles finally faced what she had been dreading for a while – twisties combined with the dangers of participation, leading up to her walking away from the competition.

The video also featured iconic Belarusian Olympic gymnast Svetlana Boginskaya, who spoke about how pressure could easily get to an athlete. Together, the series has strung several legends from yesteryear and present, all united to speak up about the challenges of being a public figure and an athlete.

Biles, in particular, compared it to being the modern-day Atlas of the athletic world. Carrying a world’s worth of pressure while balancing it up her shoulders, doing her tricks on the vault, and finally taking the pause she needed to recalibrate brought out an inspiring story.

“ever wonder what it feels like to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders? simone can tell you. SIMONE BILES RISING: PART 1 is now playing!”

Her husband, NFL icon Jonathan Owens, also recalled acknowledging the immense pressure his wife was under, after watching her name plastered across every other commercial leading up to the Olympics. Boginskaya followed it up with how media coverage only adds to the expectations of millions of people who have their eyes glued on the athlete.

“When eyes on you…and every single move…people talking about you, you know. ‘You’re favorite to win…you’re gonna win.’ People break down!”

And so the Tokyo Olympics fiasco proved to be one of the most poignant incidents in history where fans eventually understood what went through. Amidst disappointments, fellow athletes did not hesitate to back Biles’ decision and came up with their accounts of pressure and expectations.

Throughout all this, Simone Biles had her family holding her together

To date, the Olympic gymnast recalls how she owes it all to her friends and family, who have been some of her fiercest supporters on and off the arena. Her parents, who have never missed a single competition except the Tokyo Olympics owing to COVID-19 protocols, are her lucky charms. Owens, who has always been there to cheer and support his partner, even resorted to taking notes of her points this season.

Her sister Adria, who grew up following her footsteps into gymnastics briefly, along with their childhood friends, have stuck with her through thick and thin. At the recent World Championships, it was easy to zero in on her crew as they all sported matching t-shirts with her face on them, cheering at every successful move.

A legend like Biles has several factors to credit for, with her successful endeavors still shining brightly at the age of 27. Yet, no one can deny her natural flair for the sport, her resilience to get through her mental struggles, and her sheer strength to be stunning several generations with her talent. Together, with undying support, it hopefully gives her a dream team to grab the gold at the upcoming Olympics.