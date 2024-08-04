Simone Biles’ Awe-Inspiring Journey: From Claiming She ‘Couldn’t Walk’ to Winning Three Golds in Paris

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States during the national anthem with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s trajectory of Simone Biles and her wins have been a marvelous sight to look towards. The gymnastics GOAT went on to show why she earned the well-deserved title. Although the criticism since the Tokyo Olympics hasn’t completely died down, she’s adamant to show what she’s capable of this season.

Ever since she announced her return to the international stage, the situation went from walking on eggshells to transforming into a threat for contenders. During all this time, Biles took it easy and kept up her composure while actively not forcing herself to think about the Olympics.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classics came first for the icon to test the waters. Later on, she admitted during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Simone Biles Press Conference that she almost couldn’t walk at that time owing to the intensity of the exercises and her age being a minor hindrance.

“After Classics, I swore I couldn’t walk. I was like hobbling to the plane.”

Yet, she pressed through to the World Championships, where she won with flying colors, making it to the Olympic trials. Throughout these competitions, she revealed how she made sure to take extra care of her mental and physical well-being.

Calling herself a ‘hamster on the wheel’ during the Rio Olympics, the 27-year-old wanted to normalize her transformation in terms of recovery. Her journey through all her Olympic events so far has been impactful, and now she’s wiser about her capabilities and strength.

“It takes a big part…so recovery, I just have to take a little bit more serious.”

The hurdles didn’t end there for Biles, as she sustained another injury while preparing for the Paris Olympics. During one of the warm-up sessions at the Qualifiers, she seems to have sustained a mysterious calf injury that caused her to limp a bit.

Fans even expressed their concern surrounding the injury since she planned on participating in every apparatus during the finals. A serious injury could not only cause trouble but also act as a hindrance in performing her signature moves.

But with some medical tape and regained strength, Biles’ finesse at the games spoke on behalf of her. Currently, she already has three golds in her bag – one for the team and two for individual events. She still has two more events to participate in, and fans around the world are already expecting another golden sweep from the GOAT.