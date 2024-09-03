Simone Biles Bids Farewell to Signature Move, Sends Gymnastics World Into Frenzy

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor exercise in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Simone Biles has created a significant legacy in gymnastics with her talent and nail-biting moves that no one dared to attempt before. In an announcement that has sent shockwaves through the gymnastics community, Biles has declared her intention to retire her iconic move.

Among the five skills named after her, the world particularly remembers the infamous Yurchenko Double Pike, which led to her setback in Tokyo. Perhaps that’s why she bid farewell to the move in a recent Instagram post.

The Biles II – a name that the Yurchenko Double Pike carried ever since the GOAT nailed it on the vault – is one of the most dangerous skills one could attempt.

A single wrong twist could lead to the gymnast breaking bones or, worse, permanent damage. Biles has openly discussed this subject ever since her twisties at Tokyo prevented her from attempting the move.

Personal struggles with twisties and the skill aside, it took Biles a long time before she could finally feel comfortable enough to return to her home gym.

While she performed the jaw-dropping skill at the Paris Olympics anyway, she did so with some apprehension and nervousness. Later, she immediately admitted that she would avoid the Yurchenko Double Pike in future competitions.

On Instagram, Biles posted a photo of herself posing on a giant gymnastics vault surrounded by white flowers. The caption confirmed what fans have been doubting since the Paris Olympics ended.

“rest in peace yurchenko double pike…“

However, instead of disappointment, everyone expressed relief and joy in knowing that Biles wouldn’t have to risk her physical health anymore due to the move.

“You have nothing to prove to anyone. Happy that you do not have to stand, terrified, on that runway ever again…“

Many applauded her sense of humor with the photo shoot and the caption.

“OMG you just threw a funeral/eulogized your vault. I am deceased…(and making good on your word that you’re not doing it again lol)“

Some even stressed that Biles had already done enough to crush the move and didn’t have to prove her talent anymore.

“Vault Queen!…Take a bow! You deserve your flowers!“

The official account of USA Gymnastics supported her decision by paying their respects.

“gone, but literally never forgotten“

And finally, veteran gymnast Nastia Liukin joined in on the joke and appreciated Biles’ sense of humor.

“I’m dead. You win (obvi)“

With this, the 27-year-old bid adieu to her signature vault move and confirmed that she won’t miss it anytime soon. With age and physical limitations that come with it, it would’ve been difficult for Biles to continue performing such complicated moves anyway.

That’s not to say that she wouldn’t attempt any of the four other moves or potentially nail a sixth new move for herself. Since her fall at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles has taken it easy, focusing on maintaining her mental and emotional health. This has helped her stay in a more zen state of mind that ultimately gets her in the mindset necessary to attempt various skills.