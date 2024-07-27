Simone Biles Seals in Brand New Move On Uneven Bars for the Paris Olympics

Making history is something Simone Biles is well acquainted with, and she seems to be on to it at every elite competition. Having qualified for the Olympics after a tough couple of years, she already has fans in a chokehold with an impressive skill set. And now, she’s willing to take things a step further with an apparatus that the all-rounder popularly least prefers.

Putting up a teaser on her story, Biles showed off a brand new skill on the uneven bars during one of her practice sessions. The official page of Team USA also posted it for fans to create more hype. No athlete has ever attempted this before, and she’s preparing herself to master it for the final showdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Gymnastics (@usagym)

However, the new move is more than just a means to impress the audience at the arena. If approved of, and successfully executed, it could be named after Biles since she is the only one to be able to perform it.

The move is a modified Weiler-kip with a 540° turn instead of a half turn that Biles typically performs. It involves circling forward and shooting up to a handstand position, along with the twists. GK Elite, the apparel brand currently in charge of the leotards for the Olympic gymnasts, also posted the glimpse on their Instagram story.

“Is that a new skill we see??? @simonebiles”

This could be a game changer for Biles in many ways, apart from it being the potential sixth move after her name. She would become the only current-day gymnast to have moves across all the apparatus, named after her. Previously, the only gymnast who had a similar resume was Svetlana Khorkina, who had about eight elements named after her in the Artistic Gymnastics Code of Points.

Currently, Biles has five moves named after her, where two belong on the vault, one on the balance beam dismount, and two on the floor. With the modified Weiler-kip, she will soon have one on the uneven bars as well.

Simone Biles’ Olympic practice has already stunned fans

Since the unfortunate set of events at the Tokyo Olympics, fans had been waiting with bated breath to watch Biles on stage again. Knowing that she might not stick around for another season, her participation at the Paris Olympics has been an occasion that fans have celebrated.

So far, things have been more than spectacular for the GOAT, who seems to have a renewed sense of confidence this summer. She handled the world championships and the Olympic trials well and ended up with an all-around world title in her bag.

And now, a glimpse of her successfully nailing down a Yurchenko double pike on the vault during one of her practice sessions has sent fans into a frenzy. The GOAT is back, and the gymnastics world is gearing up for her grand return.