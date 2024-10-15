Simone Biles Feels ‘Grateful and Blessed’ as Netflix’s ‘Rising’ Documentary Receives Two Critics Choice Nominations Ahead of Part 2 Release

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY SportsJun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles’ journey through stardom has continued into an epic story of trials, tribulations, and resilience. While she has stayed true to herself no matter what, her documentary provided a perfectly cut window into her life, giving fans the slice of reality that made them love her more.

In a completely justified move, the documentary has garnered enough attention to attract potential accolades, even without the second installment.

In a recent announcement, the Critics Choice Awards declared that the Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising has been nominated in two categories—Best Sports Documentary and Best Limited Documentary Series.

The two-part series, which still has the second installment under wraps, follows her journey from Tokyo to Paris, documenting her struggles along the way.

The idea behind ‘Rising’ was to provide fans an insider perspective into how Biles overcame one of her life’s biggest challenges. Exiting abruptly from the Tokyo Olympics led to some serious repercussions, both in terms of her mental health and her perception among enthusiasts. Yet, she powered through it all to start training again, with hopes that she might be able to redeem herself in Paris.

Expressing her surprise and delight at the nomination, Biles shared the announcement on her Instagram stories. She admitted it was an unexpected feat since the documentary’s second part was not out yet.

“my jaw just dropped because WHAAAAAAAATTT & part 2 hasn’t even dropped yet.

so grateful and blessed…*

The documentary records several incidents from Biles’ childhood into adulthood, taking fans on a bittersweet journey full of hurdles. Being one of the most resilient athletes, she looked past her tough childhood and life’s tragedies to become one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time.

Yet, somehow, she always keeps it real with fans, never hesitating to be vulnerable in front of them. This quality of hers helped several open up and seek help, particularly the women in the US.

The 27-year-old gymnast also highlighted the importance of good mental health among athletes with her discussions surrounding therapy and her relationship with it. Therefore, her contributions to the world surpass her achievements on the vault, making her a star.