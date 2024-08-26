“Party in the USA”: Simone Biles Begins Prep for Her Gold Over America Tour Post-Olympic Success

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY SportsJun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Simone Biles has wrapped up her Paris Olympics run, she took a few days off for celebration. Lots of champagne, good food, and partying later, she’s back to business at her home gym – the World Champions Center – for her signature event, the Gold Over America Tour.

The team at the WCC will train to not compete with other countries but to show off their own skills and have some fun around the country. As Biles puts it, the tour is more of a presentation of their skills rather than a comparison between one another. The whole schtick is expected to take a huge amount of effort and choreography, but it sounds promising.

Speaking about it in an interview with Fox 26, Biles stood inside her home gym while she answered a few questions surrounding her experience, the tour, and her husband Jonathan Owens’ schedule. The grand event will cover about 32 cities and, while it sounds taxing, seems to have instilled a lot of energy in the air.

“Think of a party in the USA, think of Dancing With The Stars, or like, Dancing On Ice – except gymnastics version, with Olympians from the US, and we have a couple of guests from overseas coming to join us.”

The tour will witness some high-level gymnastics on stage, with veterans showing off their expertise for fans to enjoy. However, it will mostly be a fun loop around the country for the gymnasts to enjoy their new popularity after a successful Olympics.

“It’s kind of a…celebration of what we’ve done in Paris.”

Biles insisted people come to watch them perform since it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to see the action unfold live. Additionally, after their golden wins, it will give the fans a chance to share a ‘piece of gold’ with their favorite gymnasts.

The Gold Over America Tour is a pop-concert-style show that runs for about two hours. It will showcase the stories of various popular gymnasts and will be on theme with this year’s concept of redemption.

The show will feature Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and several others, and the 27-year-old expects it to be a success. The tour starts on September 16th at Oceanside, California, and ends on November 3rd at Detroit, Michigan.